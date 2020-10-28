Amendment 1 faces voters on ballot

State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-117th District, said he will be voting “yes” on Amendment 1.

“We have term limits for governor and the legislative branch,” he said. “This, in my opinion, actually makes all state offices more uniform.”

State Rep. Dale Wright, R-116th District, said he also supported term limits, mostly.

“Term limits enables more citizens to have the privilege and honor of serving in state government, which brings fresh ideas and new talent to the executive and legislative process,” he said. “Term limits makes it possible for legislative authority to be transitioned from one philosophy to another, from one platform to another, and even from one party to another. This model of governance also keeps public servants accountable to the citizens they serve, which I believe is a very good thing.”

One challenge with the current term limits model for legislators, he said, is the possible loss of legislative knowledge, experience, and critical relationships “if a mass turnover were to occur during an election.”