Amendment 1 faces voters on ballot

In addition to national, state and local races, two Missouri amendments are on the Nov. 3 ballot: Amendment 1 and Amendment 3.
Amendment 3 is a controversial legislative initiative that addresses legislators’ concerns with the Clean Missouri initiative passed by a 62% majority of Missouri voters in 2018. In St. Francois County, the amendment was also approved. Amendment 3 involves redistricting methods, senate campaign contributions and lobbyist gifts. More on this initiative and local legislators’ take on why it should pass can be found in the Oct. 15 edition of the Daily Journal.
The other issue on the ballot, Amendment, 1 is also facing voters on the ballot. The initiative would limit to two terms Missouri’s other administrative offices, in addition to the governor and state treasurer. Right now, there are no such limits to the terms of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general.
Back in 1965, Missouri voters approved a different Amendment 1 by a landslide — almost 73% approval — to limit the governor’s office to two terms. In 1970, the Missouri constitution was amended to limit to two terms the office of state treasurer. In 1992, voters again overwhelmingly chose limits — by 75% — to reduce the number of terms in the Missouri House and Senate: Amendment 12 prohibited anyone from serving more than eight years in either branch, or a total of 16 years in both.
State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-117th District, said he will be voting “yes” on Amendment 1.
“We have term limits for governor and the legislative branch,” he said. “This, in my opinion, actually makes all state offices more uniform.”
State Rep. Dale Wright, R-116th District, said he also supported term limits, mostly.
“Term limits enables more citizens to have the privilege and honor of serving in state government, which brings fresh ideas and new talent to the executive and legislative process,” he said. “Term limits makes it possible for legislative authority to be transitioned from one philosophy to another, from one platform to another, and even from one party to another. This model of governance also keeps public servants accountable to the citizens they serve, which I believe is a very good thing.”
One challenge with the current term limits model for legislators, he said, is the possible loss of legislative knowledge, experience, and critical relationships “if a mass turnover were to occur during an election.”
“In my opinion, a preferred term limits model would be for the House of Representatives to utilize the same model that the State Senate uses, which would allow all legislators to serve two four-year terms,” he said. “Legislators could serve a total of eight years in each house (if they are re-elected) and for 16 years max if they were to be elected to both houses. In this model, half of the legislators would be up for re-election in each house during each election cycle while the other half would remain in office in order to maintain continuity and retain experienced officials to carry on the state’s official business.”
In the end, Wright said he favors voting “yes” on Amendment 1.
“Term limits results in a healthy governance model but it could be improved upon,” he said. “In the meantime, in my opinion, a vote ‘yes’ on Constitutional Amendment 1 would head us in the right direction.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
