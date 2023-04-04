Park Hills, Leadwood, Desloge and Leadington all brought voters to the polls on Tuesday to determine their cities' leaders.

Park Hills

Stacey Easter was elected as mayor of Park Hills, receiving 288 votes, 54.86% of the vote. Opponents Larry LaChance received 152 votes, 28.95% of the vote, and Eugene Fritsche received 82 votes, 15.62% of the vote.

"I just want to thank everybody for their continued support," Easter said. "I'm very excited to officially be the elected mayor versus the appointed mayor. I can't wait for the next two years."

Easter was previously appointed to the position in May 2022.

Leadwood

Two new faces will be joining the Leadwood Board of Aldermen after the results of the April 4 election.

Richard "Dickie" Davis will take over the Leadwood Board of Aldermen, Ward 2 position from incumbent John Vickers. Davis received 43 votes, 67.19% of the total vote, and Vickers received 20 votes, 31.25% of the vote. Attempts to contact Davis were made but he was unable to make a statement by press time.

Anna Woods will take over the Leadwood Board of Aldermen, Ward 1 position from incumbent Charles Lewis. Woods received 35 votes, 76.09%, and Lewis received 11, 23.91%.

"I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me and I am really anxious to get back on the board," Woods said. "I've been on it before. I like it. I feel like I am accomplishing something and we really have our work cut out for us."

Woods said, she has one thing she has started already and that is cleaning up the streets.

In the race for Mayor of Leadwood, Robert Crump won, receiving 75 votes, 65.79%, and Ed Austin received 37 votes, 32.46%.

"It is just time to pull the people together and get to work and remove the cloud that's been cast over this little town for so long," Crump said. "It gives me cold chills to say that, it is time. We can't go back and fix anything that has been done in the past. It is time to move forward. That is what I say."

Desloge

Citizens determined the outcome of two races, one for mayor and the other for Ward 3. Both were for two-year terms.

Ward 3 Alderman Pete Pasternak beat incumbent David Shaw at the polls, winning with 275 votes, or 50% of the vote, compared to Shaw's 256 votes or 47% of the vote. A third challenger, Andrew Laster, received 14 votes or 3% of the vote.

Pasternak said he was thrilled to have won.

"I just want to thank every single voter that came out to vote for me today, and I want to thank Mr. Shaw for his service to Desloge. I know it's never easy to beat an incumbent. And it was a clean race on both ends, from my understanding," he said. "He had a comment in the paper [the Daily Journal]. He said 'we can agree to disagree without being disagreeable.' So, I'm glad it was clean like that on both ends.

"And to all of Mayor Shaw's supporters, I hope I can earn their support over the next few years. Desloge voted for a change, and Monday, it's here."

In Ward 3, incumbent Travis Crews beat Russell Kester in a somewhat close race, 93-87, taking 51% of the vote. In his candidate profile, Crews said he wanted to retain his seat because of his family's longstanding tradition of supporting Desloge.

“Desloge is my town and I am proud to serve on the board and oversee the city for the current and next generations of Desloge citizens,” he said.

Leadington

Leadington residents have elected a semi-new face to the Board of Alderman during the General Elections.

Andrew Young received 43.18%, or 19 votes, during the election. Young said he is very grateful for the votes he received and is looking forward to working with the other members on the board.

“I look forward to hearing from citizens of Leadington about their concerns and issues and seeing if we can make things better for everyone,” said Young.