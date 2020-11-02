Ashcroft shares voting no-nos

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters are also prohibited (115.637.14 RSMo.) from sharing their ballot with others, which is why voters may not take photos inside their polling place.

“On Election Day, we urge voters to focus their political passion on their ballot instead of their apparel, and refrain from taking selfies or other photos in their polling place,” Ashcroft said.

Once all voters have cast their ballots, the office’s Election Night Reporting site will not be activated until each polling place has closed and all voters in late at 7 p.m. have cast a ballot. Unofficial results will continue to update throughout the night. Local election authorities may begin posting results prior to those results appearing on the Election Night Reporting site.