Associate Circuit Judge Div. 4 candidates King, McCarver discuss backgrounds, objectives

St. Francois County voters casting ballots in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 2 will decide between two Republican candidates for the office of Associate Circuit Judge, Division 4. incumbent Judge Patrick King is seeking re-election, while area attorney Julie McCarver is also running for the position.

Each candidate recently took the time to answer questions regarding their qualifications, objectives, and motivation for seeking election and re-election. Both candidates were provided with the same questions.

Patrick L. King

Age: 62

Where do you live (general area within the county)? Farmington

Married/Children/Family?

I have been married to Michele for 35 years. She is the chief financial and operations officer at Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association. We have two adult children, Andrew and Melanie.

Education/Work Background?

I attended Mizzou, and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law in 1986. I have been a practicing attorney for over 35 years. I worked as an Assistant Attorney General in the Missouri Attorney General's Office. I have carried on a private law practice. I served 28 years as a prosecutor, with nearly 20 years as the chief assistant prosecuting attorney for St. Francois County, and the last four years as Judge.

What has motivated you to run for this position?

I was encouraged by many people to seek this office four years ago because they believed I have the qualities vital to be a good Judge. With their help, I was elected. I strongly believe a Judge must first be fair and impartial, and hold to the highest standards of honesty and integrity. People must have faith the Judge will do justice in their case. I believe I have kept their faith and done what I said I would do.

Why do you feel you are qualified for this position?

I have served as Judge for nearly the last four years. I believe I have demonstrated the qualities of honesty, integrity, hard work, and common sense that I said I would bring to the office when I was elected. I have earned the people's trust. Serving as Judge has been the great honor and privilege of my life.

What are some goals or objectives you would strive to accomplish if re-elected?

My promise to the people of this county is that I will continue to be fair and impartial in the pursuit of justice. I will work to continue to deserve the trust the people of this county have placed in me.

Do you belong to any groups or organizations that you would like to mention?

• First Baptist Church of Farmington, deacon.

• Farmington Ministerial Alliance Benevolence Board, President.

• Farmington Kiwanis Club: Past President, "Kiwanian of the Year," and I serve as advisor to the Farmington High School Key Club.

• Extended Character Committee, Farmington Middle School.

• Board, The Baptist Home.

• Previously served on NESS Shelter Services Board.

• Life member, Mizzou Alumni; past president, "Parkland Area Tigers" chapter.

Julie McCarver

Age: 44

Where do you live (general area within the county)?

My husband, Shawn McCarver, myself, our 14-year-old daughter, and our three German Shepherd Dogs live in Farmington.

Married/Children/Family?

My husband and I have been married for almost 16 years. We have one 14-year-old daughter. My husband, Shawn McCarver's, family are originally from Flat River and owned Ragan's Drug Store in downtown Flat River. My Mother is originally from Desloge, and my Maternal Grandparents are from Elvins, but lived in Desloge until they both passed away.

Education/Work Background?

In 2000, I graduated from the University of Missouri - Kansas City with a bachelor's degree in both English and Political Science. I was the first person in my family to receive a bachelor's degree, and therefore I supported myself financially while I attended college. Subsequently, attended law school at the University of Kansas, where I had excellent grades and had the honor of serving on the Kansas Law Review. I graduated from law school in 2003, after which I passed, on the first attempt, both the Kansas and then the Missouri bar exams. Due to my grades and Kansas Law Review experience, I was hired at a large law firm after law school.

In 2004, I moved back to this area to work at a small law firm in Hillsboro so that I could be closer to my family in Jefferson and St. Francois County. In 2010, I opened my own small law firm in Farmington, where I am currently practicing. Additionally, since 2013, I have served as the Municipal Prosecutor for the cities of Park Hills, Farmington, and now Bismarck.

What has motivated you to run for this position?

We currently only have one female judge in the 24th Circuit (Washington County, Madison County, St. Francois County, and also Ste. Genevieve County), Democrat Wendy Wexler Horn. I think that it would serve this circuit well to have a strong and capable Republican female judge. I have had a large number of people approach me regarding my running for this position, and I believe that is due to what my judicial temperament would be. I am an extremely calm attorney while I am in Court, and I am a very calm person in general, even while I am zealously advocating for my Clients. I have had many of my Clients tell me that my calmness in Court while sitting next to them has helped them feel much better about the court process.

I feel that it is important that a Judge be calm, but also firm, and that in speaking to a Judge the parties are reassured of the Judge's competence. A Judge need not raise his voice, yell at people in the courtroom, or treat people disrespectfully.

I am a level-headed down-to-earth person, in part, because I grew up poor in a large family. I was the first person in my family to receive a bachelor's degree. I do not think that I am better than other people, and do not treat other people in Court this way, but instead I think of myself as just an ordinary person. Some of my favorite Judges have also come from humble beginnings.

Why do you feel you are qualified for this position?

I have been practicing as an attorney for almost 20 years. I feel that I have practiced long enough and in enough different areas of the law to provide me with a strong base for future judicial decisions. Yet, I feel that I am still young enough that if I take the bench now I will be able to serve the people of St. Francois County for many years to come.

I have experienced private practice at a large law firm, a small law firm, and also as a sole practitioner. I have both represented Defendants in criminal matters, and have also prosecuted Defendants. I have worked as a Guardian ad Litem for children, and have also represented all of the various players in both juvenile and domestic cases. I have taken general civil and also probate matters to trial, and I have also taken them up on appeal. I have known the other attorneys whom regularly appear in this circuit for almost 12 years now, and I have owned a small business in this community since 2010.

Division 4 is the probate division in St. Francois County. This division hears all probate cases, some juvenile cases, all mental health cases, and 50% of the domestic cases. Additionally, this division acts as the municipal court for three municipalities in St. Francois County. I have served as a municipal prosecutor in St. Francois County since 2013, and have worked in the Park Hills, Farmington, and in the Bismarck Municipal Courts. I also worked previously Municipal Courts in Topeka, Kansas, and at the University of Kansas.

During my practice I have had an extensive amount of experience in probate, domestic and juvenile cases. I have run for this position because I actually have the experience relevant to this position. I believe the people of St. Francois County should feel reassured that their Division 4 Associate Circuit Judge has the actual experience and competence to do this job properly, and I believe that I am the right person for this position. I also believe that the person in this position should have compassion for the persons appearing before the Court. In law school we are taught to try to see any situation for multiple different sides.

I have prosecuted criminal cases, represented Defendants in criminal cases, but myself and my family have also been the victims of crime. Why is this relevant? I have a unique perspective which allows me to better understand parties in the middle of complicated and emotionally-taxing litigation, and treat them with kindness and understanding, rather than treating them with annoyance and contempt. I think the citizens of St. Francois County deserve this from a Judge."

What are some goals or objectives you would strive to accomplish if elected?

I have practiced law in the State of Kansas, in downtown Kansas City, in Jefferson County, Missouri and now in the 24th circuit (Washington County, Madison County, St. Francois County and Ste. Genevieve County) and surrounding circuits. Due to this wide range of practice locations, I have experienced how courts in different places best handle their dockets and different cases. I plan on making some changes to procedures in Division 4 in order to make family law and juvenile matters move more efficiently. Different attorneys and children's division workers have discussed with me their ideas on how to better structure juvenile dockets, and the scheduling of court dates and meetings.

Additionally, I have been approached by different mental health professionals regarding their ideas on how Division 4's mental health docket might be handled more efficiently, and I would plan on meeting with our local mental health professionals following the election."

Do you belong to any groups or organizations that you would like to mention?

Myself and my family have been involved in our church community at St. Joseph Church in Farmington, and we have also been involved in the St. Joseph School where our daughter previously attended before transferring to the Farmington School District.

I have previously served on the St. Francois County Mental Health Board, which I think is important to this position, as this position oversees the mental health docket.

My husband and I volunteer for the St. Francois County Young People Performing Arts Theatre organization, and we have been performing in the local production of the Nutcracker since 2012.

My husband and I are both proud members of the NRA, and we both feel strongly that all citizens should have the right to defend themselves and their families both inside and outside of the home.

I am a volunteer for the SEMO Family Violence Council, which also supports a local woman's shelter. I do this work as I feel strongly about helping the victims of domestic violence.

I have served as a volunteer mediator and arbitrator for the Missouri Bar Association Fee Dispute Program since approximately 2010.