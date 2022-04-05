Bismarck voters approve fire tax

Bismarck voters passed a tax levy on Tuesday's ballot aimed at securing much-needed funding for the fire department.

The final vote came to 206 in favor of the measure, with 167 voting in opposition.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said the department was ready to use the extra funds to step up fire protection services to area citizens.

"We are super excited and greatly appreciative of our community coming out and supporting us," said Colwell. "We look forward to improving and being able to provide the best coverage possible to our community ... and we are ready to start getting some wheels in motion, start making some improvements, and working toward giving back to our community."

The tax levy passed by voters allows for $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation of personal property and real estate.

The fire department has existed as three separate entities: the Bismarck City Fire Department, the Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association, and the Bismarck Fire Protection District.

The Bismarck City Fire Department is funded through the general revenue tax collected within the city limits. Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association covers everything in the area outside Bismarck city limits and is funded solely by annual fire tag sales and fundraising.

The third entity, Bismarck Fire Protection District, was formed in August 2000 by voter approval, but with no funding.

Now that the tax has been approved, both the Bismarck City Fire Department and the Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association will dissolve, and the Bismarck Fire Protection District will remain the only operating entity.

Bismarck voters also approved Proposition 1 regarding the city collector's office, with 102 votes in favor and 76 opposed.

The approval of Prop 1 allows the Bismarck Board of Aldermen to appoint a city collector. Before voters passed the measure, the job of the city collector was an elected position within Bismarck. The Board of Aldermen does not currently have any specific person chosen to serve as the city collector.

