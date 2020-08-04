Buchheit-Courtway wins Republican primary for District 115 House seat

“This was a tough campaign, but our team worked very hard and were determined to carry our message and vision to all parts of the district,” she said. “I have heard from many citizens that they are tired of the fighting and bickering at all levels of government. I have also heard from the people that they want our constitutional rights defended and protected, whether it is Right to Life or our Second Amendment rights. At the same time, we have to work together to find the solutions to put our people back to work.”