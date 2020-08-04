Buchheit-Courtway wins Republican primary for District 115 House seat

Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway was the Republican primary winner for the District 115 Missouri House of Representatives seat. She defeated Ryan Jones and Marvin Fricke.
Buchheit-Courtway, of Festus, will now face Democrat Cynthia Nugent, of Bloomsdale, in the Nov. 3 election. Nugent ran unopposed in the primary. They will square off to take over Elaine Gannon's seat.
District 115 includes parts of Jefferson, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve Counties.
Buchheit-Courtway won 52.323% of the votes with 2,399 votes. Jones, of De Soto, got 1,719 votes; Fricke, of De Soto, got 467.
After her victory, Buchheit-Courtway said she is feeling deeply humbled and grateful to the voters in the 115th district.
“This was a tough campaign, but our team worked very hard and were determined to carry our message and vision to all parts of the district,” she said. “I have heard from many citizens that they are tired of the fighting and bickering at all levels of government. I have also heard from the people that they want our constitutional rights defended and protected, whether it is Right to Life or our Second Amendment rights. At the same time, we have to work together to find the solutions to put our people back to work.”
She also said she will be meeting soon with her team to discuss their next steps for the November election.
Buchheit-Courtway works full-time at Mercy Hospital Jefferson as the health information services specialist and works part-time at Enterprise Bank and Trust in De Soto.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
