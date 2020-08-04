Buckley wins SFC District 1 race while Kater will face Mullins in November for District 2 race

In the Republican primary race for District 1 Associate St. Francois County Commission, Kary Buckley soundly beat incumbent Gay Wilkinson and challenger Jesse James Rupp with a vote of 3,051, or 56.33% of the vote. Wilkinson came in a distant second with 1,753 votes (32.37%), and Rupp finished in third place with 612 votes (11.30%).
Because there was no Democratic opponent running in the race, Buckley is the de facto winner of the District 1 seat.
After learning of his victory, Buckley said, "First of all, I want to thank everybody for voting for me, and I want to thank very well the people that helped me get in there. I had a very great bunch of people helping me. I also appreciate that the voters turned out.
"I can guarantee you that they're going to get their money's worth. I will go to work. I'm definitely a worker. As everybody knows, I just sold my wrecker service, so that was averaging 90 hours a week, so 40 hours a week for me will be pretty easy. I'm ready to go to work."
In the Republican primary race for District 2 Associate St. Francois County Commissioner, Desloge Mayor David Kater won decisively over his challenger, Greg Montgomery, with a total of 2,536 votes (60.53%) to Montgomery's 1,654 votes (39.47%).
Incumbent District 2 Associate St. Francois County Commissioner Patrick Mullins ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Kater head-to-head in November. Mullins received 866 votes.
Responding to his primary victory, Kater said, "I want to thank everyone that got out to vote today — for either side. We had a very, very good turnout — if I'm not mistaken, 35%. That's excellent. That means there were a lot of important things to vote for. I am very humbled.
"I appreciate everybody that showed up to vote — especially those who voted for me. I want to thank everybody for their votes. It meant a lot. I'm just hoping to move on to the next race now and hopefully get elected the new associate commissioner."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
