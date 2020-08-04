Buckley wins SFC District 1 race while Kater will face Mullins in November for District 2 race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Republican primary race for District 1 Associate St. Francois County Commission, Kary Buckley soundly beat incumbent Gay Wilkinson and challenger Jesse James Rupp with a vote of 3,051, or 56.33% of the vote. Wilkinson came in a distant second with 1,753 votes (32.37%), and Rupp finished in third place with 612 votes (11.30%).

Because there was no Democratic opponent running in the race, Buckley is the de facto winner of the District 1 seat.

After learning of his victory, Buckley said, "First of all, I want to thank everybody for voting for me, and I want to thank very well the people that helped me get in there. I had a very great bunch of people helping me. I also appreciate that the voters turned out.

"I can guarantee you that they're going to get their money's worth. I will go to work. I'm definitely a worker. As everybody knows, I just sold my wrecker service, so that was averaging 90 hours a week, so 40 hours a week for me will be pretty easy. I'm ready to go to work."

In the Republican primary race for District 2 Associate St. Francois County Commissioner, Desloge Mayor David Kater won decisively over his challenger, Greg Montgomery, with a total of 2,536 votes (60.53%) to Montgomery's 1,654 votes (39.47%).