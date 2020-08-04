You are the owner of this article.
Bullock reelected as SFC Sheriff
Sheriff Bullock

Bullock 

 File photo

Voters in St. Francois County reelected Republican Dan Bullock to the position of St. Francois County Sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election.

Bullock beat out Republican challenger Ryan Miller, securing the election with 6,185 votes, or 60.95% of the votes cast. Miller received 3,963 votes. 

Bullock will not face an opponent in November’s general election.

Bullock has served as St. Francois County sheriff since his initial election in November of 1992. In winning this election, Bullock will begin his 29th year serving as sheriff.

The reelected sheriff said this was a well-fought campaign, and he is looking forward to continuing his service to the citizens of St. Francois County.

“I just want to say thanks for the vote of confidence to the citizens of St. Francois County,” Bullock said. “Thanks to all my family, friends, and my supporters.

“It’s been a heck of a ride,” he recalled. “We’ll start on the 29th year in January. So, I appreciate the confidence that the voters have in me.”

Bullock holds the distinction of being the longest-running St. Francois County sheriff since 1823. His reelection will allow him to serve another four-year term.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

