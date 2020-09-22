Burkett wins special election in Iron County Sheriff's race

“August 4th I won, and tonight we win again,” he said. “I want to thank everybody who came out and voted, the ones who supported me. I’m so grateful to the citizens of Iron County."

Burkett has spent the last six years serving Iron County as a full-time deputy sheriff.

Before working for Iron County, Burkett served as chief of the Annapolis Police Department from December 2015 to December 2017.

He began his career by working with displaced juveniles and juvenile offenders before earning his degree in criminal justice. After acquiring his degree, Burkett completed the Missouri Sheriffs Association Training Academy. The day his training was completed, he was hired to work full time with Iron County.

Burkett has earned a number of certifications with the Missouri Highway Patrol Training Academy. He said this has helped to expand his knowledge of law enforcement.

Burkett is certified in crime scene investigation, narcotics investigation, criminal investigation, tactical operations, first-line supervision, crisis intervention, and interview and interrogation. He has also earned two separate certifications through the ALICE training institute to become an active shooter training instructor.

Burkett said he shares many of the same concerns he hears expressed throughout the county and has seen, firsthand, the issues that are affecting the area, including drug use, theft, and burglary. He said during his campaign that he wants to address a problem with the lack of law enforcement presence in the entire county, citing issues of law enforcement not responding to calls, and plans to reduce the time to respond. He explained that administrative issues like this have caused problems in Iron County, have resulted in concerns from its citizens, and have drastically reduced the efficiency of the office.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

