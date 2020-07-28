Coplin, Sanders vie for coroner

Coplin and his wife of 18 years, Kristie, have three children; a son, Kyle, and two daughters, Abbie and Chelsie. He is a member of the Bonne Terre Artifact Show, Missouri Archaeological Society and the Central States Archaeological Society. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time outside hunting and fishing and time with his family.

Coplin said he decided to run for office since he knows the work that’s involved and has gained the experience needed.

“I worked in the office for 20 years. The changes I would like to make is work with the commissioners and get the morgue up and running in Farmington. I would like to get it available for the coroner’s office.”

The most important skill in being a coroner is knowing how to determine the cause and manner of death.

“You’ll have to know what to look for on each case,” he said. “How to determine the cause of death. Which cases need an autopsy or not. Know how to complete a death certificate and keep the families informed of what is going on.”

Coplin said the biggest challenge is to get the new, permanent morgue in operation.