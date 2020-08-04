Coplin wins SFC coroner race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Coplin of Park Hills has won the coroner’s race, with a vote tally of 5,407 to challenger Dan Sanders' 4,217, garnering 55% of the ballots counted. Since no challenger appears on the Democratic ticket for the Nov. 3 election, the race is decided.

Coplin said he was excited to enter his first four-year term, the office having been vacated by the retirement of his father, James Coplin, who Jason said held the office for 20 years.

Coplin has worked at the family funeral home in Park Hills for the past 20 years and is also the owner and operator of Coplin Family Funeral Home of Bismarck. He said he was thrilled with the election results.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s a little over 1,100 votes, I think it’s going to be good,” he said. “Hopefully I can get the morgue going in its own facility, that’s my goal. I’d like to do that and see about forming a plan to get things upgraded.”

Coplin said he is already familiar with the position, having helped with the coroner’s office for the past 20 years working beside his father, and is looking forward to finding a permanent home for the morgue and the coroner’s office operations, which is currently operated from the Coplin funeral home in Park Hills. The morgue has gone through a series of transitions since the closing of its location at the long-closed Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

