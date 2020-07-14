Counts elected to Bismarck Board of Aldermen in special election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters in Bismarck’s Ward 2 cast their ballots in a special election Tuesday and elected Lochie Counts to represent them on the Bismarck Board of Aldermen. Counts has been elected to serve a two-year term on the board.

Counts won the special election with 34 votes over challenger Dustin Garling’s 26 votes.

The special election was held after Counts and Garling tied in the polls during the election held on June 2, each receiving 35 votes.

Counts said she is ready to get started and finish some of the things she has begun, including getting a time capsule buried and working on committees.

“I’m ready to finally be official,” Counts said. “I appreciate everybody that got out to vote for me.

"With such an odd time for an election and having to do it again, I appreciate the support I had from the community and the citizens, and I look forward to being their voice.”

Counts has been serving as Ward 2 alderwoman since Sept 26. She was appointed to fill the position left vacant by then-Alderman J.T. Shy, who has since been sworn in as the city’s mayor. Shy was sworn in after former-Mayor Seth Radford resigned in August citing health reasons.

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen will meet for their regular monthly session Thursday at 7 p.m.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

