County clerk gives voting update

With the political season in the homestretch to the Nov. 3 General Election, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler has some updates on voting.

Engler wants to remind people that Wednesday is the last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, any registered voter in St. Francois County may come to the Weber Road Facility and cast their absentee vote in the General Election in person. Voting machines are set up in the lobby to the Elections Central office. According to Engler, turnout has been good so far.

“We’ve had over 3,000 people early-voting so far,” he said. “On the 19th we start down at the meeting room, and we will have a full precinct.”

Elections Central is open for voting Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For the week of Oct. 26-30, the office hours will be expanded to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. to allow for more flexibility to vote. The office will also be open Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-noon for voting.

Elections Central is located at the St. Francois County Weber Road Facility at 1101 Weber Road across from the old Mineral Area Hospital. For more information contact the County Clerk’s Office at 573-454-2886.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.