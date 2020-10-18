 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County clerk gives voting update
0 comments
alert top story

County clerk gives voting update

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting update

In-person, absentee voting in St. Francois County can be done at the Weber Road Facility.

 Mark Marberry

With the political season in the homestretch to the Nov. 3 General Election, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler has some updates on voting.

Engler wants to remind people that Wednesday is the last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Currently, any registered voter in St. Francois County may come to the Weber Road Facility and cast their absentee vote in the General Election in person. Voting machines are set up in the lobby to the Elections Central office. According to Engler, turnout has been good so far.

“We’ve had over 3,000 people early-voting so far,” he said. “On the 19th we start down at the meeting room, and we will have a full precinct.”

Elections Central is open for voting Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For the week of Oct. 26-30, the office hours will be expanded to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. to allow for more flexibility to vote. The office will also be open Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-noon for voting.

Elections Central is located at the St. Francois County Weber Road Facility at 1101 Weber Road across from the old Mineral Area Hospital. For more information contact the County Clerk’s Office at 573-454-2886.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News