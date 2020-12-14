County clerk talks about election security

Engler said that a lot of counties do not use paper ballots. “A lot of places produce a computer-generated paper after they come in. Ours are counted by machine that’s been tested, there is no outside software that you can come in and change the numbers. When we verify that, we randomly draw a precinct to make sure that the count is exact to what we show the paper count is. Every time we test all these things, there’s always Democrats and Republicans.”

“Adkins sends us a book of ballots that they know what they contain and they read them and it’s supposed to come out exactly,” he said. “It tests every voting scenario to make sure it's counting every vote. This thing tabulates, but anytime we can go in — where like in the spring, Bismarck tied — we can pull the paper ballots to make sure they exactly match. About 10 days after the election, every one of those machines are reexamined and tested by using a mystery deck of combinations that when they come out, they have to match. We do that every election. We test the hardware, we test the software and we use two companies that are in state, and we have somebody on site in case there are any problems.”