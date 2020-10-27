Cynthias square off for 115th District seat

In the 115th District, the Nov. 3 election is a tale of two Cynthias.
As 115th District State Representative Elaine Gannon has termed out of office — and will be moving into the state senate seat vacated by Gary Romine last fall — two candidates will vie to take her place: Republican Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway and Democrat Cynthia D. Nugent.
Cynthia Buchheit-Courtway
A resident of rural Festus, Buchheit-Courtway works full-time at Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County as the health information services specialist, and works part-time at Enterprise Bank and Trust. She says she has more than 20 years of experience in business and management.
She and her husband, David, have five children and 15 grandchildren. She is a member of 67 Gun Club, the St. Francois County Conservative Club, Ste. Genevieve County Republican Club, the Jefferson County Republican Club, Perry County Republican Club, Festus-Crystal City Conservation Club and the National Federation of Republican Women Club. She is also a member of the Festus-Crystal Twin City Area Optimist Club, and a charter member of the Eastern Missouri Conservative Club. She belongs to First Baptist Church in Festus-Crystal City and has been a Sunday School Teacher and AWANA leader for 10 years each.
When asked why she decided to pursue public office, Buchheit-Courtway said it was because she has “the heart of a servant.”
“I have been blessed in my life having the opportunity to help people on a daily basis. I feel a calling to continue this on a larger scale. I feel that the mark of a true representative is exactly what the word says: representative,” she said. “I want to represent the people of our district by fighting for their voices to be heard. I want to be a voice for those who feel they have no voice.”
In terms of the challenges that face Missourians, Buchheit-Courtway said she thinks Missourians are most worried about the economy, and said she wants to work to restore employment and economic activity to pre-virus levels.
“The sooner we achieve this, the quicker people will benefit. We must also work collaboratively to provide support and resources to businesses and citizens that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” she said.
Buchheit-Courtway said she believes the state budget is going to be “very challenging over the next couple of years.”
“Many reductions had to be made in education and services as a result of the pandemic. Restoring these funds should be a priority before new programs or expenditures are taken on,” she said. “In order to address these challenges effectively, business leaders, healthcare professionals, educators, elected officials, and citizens must be willing to work together, sharing ideas and approaches that will benefit all citizens and achieve the goals mentioned above.”
Buchheit-Courtway said she believes her experiences in developing budgets, managing cash assets and human resources for 13 years working at Buchheit Inc. has given her insights on how to help handle Missouri’s budgets.
“I have worked hard at being an advocate for others. I have always been willing to step up when needed either as part of a team or as a leader. I have lived in, worked in and raised a family in this district. I have also participated, volunteered and worked with several groups and organizations. I am fair and will listen to all sides of issues before making final decisions if given the opportunity,” she said.
Buchheit-Courtway added that she supports all first responders, local business, civic groups, church ministries, and is an avid supporter of the 2nd Amendment.
Cynthia D. Nugent
A resident of Ste. Genevieve County living in the small town of Bloomsdale, Nugent and her husband Bob have two sons and five grandchildren. She graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School.
Recently retired from Sunshine Drapery as sales manager and design consultant, she has also been a small business owner and a public school employee where she was a Missouri National Education Association member.
Nugent is the Democrat committeewoman for Jackson township, is a previous Missouri State Democrat committeewoman, past Democratic Club president and served in an official capacity at three national Democratic conventions.
When asked why she was running, she said it was because she enjoys helping people.
“I want to see a better government for all of us,” she said. “Instead of complaining about issues, I want to work toward change that will provide better local government for affordable healthcare, education, higher paying jobs. I am against Right to Work, I want equal rights and equal pay, safe working conditions.
“As president of the Ste. Genevieve County Library Board, I see how much good can be achieved by working together. That is my goal, work together for improvement.”
