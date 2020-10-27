Cynthias square off for 115th

“I have been blessed in my life having the opportunity to help people on a daily basis. I feel a calling to continue this on a larger scale. I feel that the mark of a true representative is exactly what the word says: representative,” she said. “I want to represent the people of our district by fighting for their voices to be heard. I want to be a voice for those who feel they have no voice.”

In terms of the challenges that face Missourians, Buchheit-Courtway said she thinks Missourians are most worried about the economy, and said she wants to work to restore employment and economic activity to pre-virus levels.

“The sooner we achieve this, the quicker people will benefit. We must also work collaboratively to provide support and resources to businesses and citizens that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” she said.

Buchheit-Courtway said she believes the state budget is going to be “very challenging over the next couple of years.”

