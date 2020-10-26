Danback challenges McCutcheon for sheriff in Madison County

"As a Madison County resident living in Jewett, Missouri, which is 27 miles outside the city limits of Fredericktown, the county seat, I am very well versed in knowing the numerous issues and struggles that county residents have getting adequate coverage or coverage at all in the extremely rural areas that they reside," Danback said. "If elected, one of my top priorities will be to bring equal service and protection to the citizens of our great county that live in these rural areas. How I plan to immediately implement this type of coverage is not just by talking about a good working relationship with other entities, such as the city police, but by commissioning the city police. This means if we are tied up on a call in a rural area and more emergency calls come in, city officers that are much closer and equipped to handle the call could respond to the emergency situation."