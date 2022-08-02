Dodson re-elected as township committeeman; Bone wins circuit clerk race

The contentious race for Republican Central Committee Chairperson for St. Francois Township concluded Tuesday night’s primary election with incumbent Chuck Dodson unofficially declared the winner.

Dodson received 1,362 votes, 46% of the total votes for the county’s Republican Central Committee, compared to challenger Ben Bradley’s 986 votes (33.3%) and challenger Kyle Smith’s 584 votes (19.7%). The write-in candidate or candidates garnered 29 votes, or 1% of the total votes cast in the race.

According to one of the candidates who was interviewed prior to election night, this was the first time since the 1980s that the Republican Central Committee has held a contested race, and the campaigns took on a decidedly passionate, often negative tone.

Dodson has been active in the RCC since 2016 and said he plans to continue helping the fight to keep St. Francois County — and Missouri in general — a red state.

“I guess the only thing I've got to add is that I think honesty, integrity and hard work are rewarded and that's what people in St. Francois County are looking for,” he said. “My goal is to help get the U.S. Senate candidate elected.”

St. Francois County voters who chose the Republican ballot overwhelmingly elected Eric Schmitt with almost 50% of the vote from a field of 21 Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. Dodson indicated Tuesday night he thought that might be the trend for Missouri. The Missouri attorney general attended a rally in Engler Park on Saturday, welcomed by County Clerk Kevin Engler and State Rep. Mike Henderson.

Resigned Missouri governor Eric Greitens came away with 23.3% of St. Francois County votes on the Republican ballot for U.S. Senate. Vicky Hartzler received 12.08% of the vote and Mark McCloskey received 6.66% of the vote on the Republican ticket.

Members of the St. Francois County Republican Central Committee are elected to two-year term, to serve as the local tier of the Missouri Republican Party. Each of St. Francois County’s eight townships is represented by a committeeperson, and all eight members are charged with facilitating Republican placement in political positions on the county and state level.

The committee makes recommendations when elected seats become vacant mid-term, such as when Associate Circuit Court Judge Joe Goff resigned last year to pursue private practice. The Republican Central Committee interviewed candidates for the governor at the county level and put Brice Sechrest’s name forward. The governor approved the appointment in August.

The committee also serves as an election campaign headquarters, which it staffs and finds locations to promote the Republican statewide candidates with election materials. They purchase signs for Republican candidates on the federal level, as well.

Circuit Clerk

Kristina Bone will be the next St. Francois County Circuit Clerk.

Bone, with 3,795 votes or 53.69%, won against Elaine Easter, who received 3,273 votes or 46.31%. The Republican candidates were not facing an opponent in the November election.

Current Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible was not seeking another term.

Bone has resided in Farmington for the last 33 years, and is married to Clifton Bone, a Farmington Police sergeant. Together the couple has three children and four grandchildren.

During her time at the courthouse of more than 19 years, she has worked in the civic department of the circuit clerk’s office, and for the past few years has been a supervisor. Having worked under Weible her entire carrier and having been mentored by Weible, Bone feels as though she is ready to take the lead at the courthouse.

Bone aims for a smooth transition when the time comes, especially since a new program is currently being learned.

“We are learning a new program, and there’s a lot to learn that isn’t processed yet,” said Bone.

Another important issue Bone hopes to tackle is adding the ability to get passports at the courthouse. It used to be possible to get a passport at the courthouse, but the pandemic put a stop to the service.

“I know how essential — how much it is needed for the community, it’s been difficult for them and I hope to look into the passports,” Bone explained.

Bone cited her husband as her biggest fan, and had help throughout the election time from her family and friends.

“This is exciting, and we’re all here tickled to death," she said Tuesday night.