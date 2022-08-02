Dudley upsets PA race; beats incumbent

In a stunning upset, St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam lost her primary race in Tuesday's election to local attorney and former county assistant prosecutor Blake Dudley.

And because no Democratic candidate was running in Tuesday's primary election, Dudley becomes the de facto winner in the upcoming November general election. He will begin his first term as prosecuting attorney in January.

Dudley garnered 4,005 votes (53.05% of the vote) to 3,545 (45.95%) for incumbent Gilliam.

Responding to his victory just minutes after the last vote was counted, Dudley said, "It was a really rough campaign, you know, losing Dad and everything else we had to go through. I came here tonight happy because we accomplished so much. I never expected this kind of support. I've grown a lot.

Asked how he'll be spending much of his time until he takes over the prosecuting attorney's office, Dudley said, "I'll be cleaning out my law office and handing a lot of those cases off and get ready to jump in."

He thanked his many supporters who helped him through what he described as a difficult campaign.

"There have been so many people out there who have supported me," Dudley said. "I can't be more thankful for those who helped me with the campaign, with my dad's passing. The judges, the clerks, the attorneys — all of them went out of their way to help us get through it all."

Gilliam was contacted and asked if she would like to make any comments regarding the election, but she chose not to respond.