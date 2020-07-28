ELECTION COMPLETE District 1 County Commission Candidates

He and his wife Nancy “Cookie” are the parents of Amy Wills, Wendy Rust and Penny Brown.

“I am proud to be a member of the county commission team improving processes in moving toward the first class county’s policies and practices,” he said.

If reelected, Wilkinson says that he is hoping to help improve pay for sheriff’s deputies to be competitive, thereby attracting, maintaining and retaining law enforcement officers.

Kary Buckley

A native of Farmington, Buckley attended Farmington Schools and Mineral Area College. He was owner/operator of Buckley towing for 30 years.

Buckley is a member of the original BackStoppers Organization, formerly served on the 911 Citizens Advisory Board, and serves on the board of First State Community Bank.

A resident of Park Hills, Buckley and his wife Kim have been married for 35 years and are the parents of son Kolby and daughter Kristen (deceased).

According to Buckley, he is not running for office to criticize any of the county’s current leaders, he is just wanting to give back to a county that has taken care of him.