Engler Elections Summary

“A lot of people did not sign the back of them,” he said. “Some come in and are not signed, we cannot accept those.

"We don’t know who they are, we have to show the state that we know who the people were that voted. A lot of them that had to be notarized did not get notarized. We didn’t have any of the 12,000-plus people that voted in our office bust a ballot, because once it goes in that box, it’s counted. I don’t care how you do it, there are some ballots that come in after the election. Some come in tore up.”

Engler said he is meeting with Senator-Elect Elaine Gannon about crafting some legislation about promoting more in-person absentee voting and reducing or removing mail-in voting.

“It’s not as accurate,” he said. “Because when you send out mail, I don’t care, you can say you looked at the signature, it looked right. We’re going to start a team to go around to the nursing homes, Democrat and Republican, to vote these people prior, rather than sending out a dozen to this nursing home and that one. We have ability to go out there and if the person is non-responsive, we can say [no].”

Engler is also concerned about how different counties are running the election differently in the state.