Engler Elections Summary

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting following the November election, County Clerk Kevin Engler gave a final summary of how the election process turned out.
“We had approximately 74% turnout,” he said. “Over 12,500 absentee votes, 45% of the people voted in that manner. It seems that they loved it.
"By doing all the pre-voting, we had less than a five-minute wait at all of the 21 precincts. The only thing that took any time was processing the absentees, because they have to be individually vetted while the teams are there watching it happen, to make sure it’s secure.”
Engler praised his regular staff for their efficiency and hard work.
“The ladies there did over 6,000 different sets of paperwork on those ballots,” he said. “We voted over 120 COVID-positive patients. That was not in any of the job descriptions when we hired our staff.
"I want to thank Jackie Jones, Valencia Moore and Sue Gillam. We had one of our full-time go down with COVID during the week of elections. Linda Balentine left here, we kept all the other ladies here, in case we all got sick with it, we could transfer these three over and work the elections. Corey Schrum, Teresa Summerfield and Rhonda Marler, the day before and the day of elections, they came over, because we were in-person voting over 1,500 people a day with six people. They did exceptional work, this was the biggest election we did in a long time.”
Temporary workers and volunteers also received compliments from Engler for their work.
“Charlotte Boyer did a supervisory role that day and went around, we always appreciate her work. Mike Turner, he’s a retired military, took ownership of it, was there every morning at 7:30 and programmed the machines and made sure our staffing was right.
“Two poll workers, Jamie Mincey and Mary Leible, didn’t get paid. They work for the federal government in St. Louis and commute every day. They worked three of the days. They can’t get paid, because they are federal workers. They took three full days off and worked for us. I appreciate all of our poll workers who did a great job.”
According to Engler, several students from area high schools also volunteered to help out at the polls to help enhance their service to the public.
“I appreciate the high school workers,” he said. “They cleaned the place, constantly out there the last few days when we were voting so many people we couldn’t have done that job. West County, Bismarck, Central had workers the day of the election. Farmington had workers the two weeks prior to the election.”
The St. Francois County Ambulance District assisted Engler with COVID-infected residents.
“If they were some place they could not leave their house, the ambulance district took the ballots at no cost to the county. The day of the election we had six in the last two hours. One in Bismarck, two of them in Farmington, one in Park Hills and two in North County.
"Collin Hedrick got them all there before 7 p.m. because if they got them here before 7 p.m., they were counted. They brought us extra PPE material, because it was getting crazy the amount of people we were seeing that were positive. We had so many different variations of the COVID that we had to vote curbside. We took several that were active. Linda, Jackie and myself wore PPE gear for most of the days taking those.
“Road and Bridge run people out to the precinct sites. Jason Vaughn and Gabe Moser with our crew, they got things ready the day before. If it weren’t for them, we would have to hire someone to take them to 21 locations. Most counties do not have that many locations.”
Engler said that the post office did great.
“If I took them down there, they would send them direct to the cities, rather than going to St. Louis or Cape Girardeau. They would run me our ballots every day that was coming in. The supervisor was there that day at 5 p.m. with four more ballots that came in.”
Engler also praised the local media for publicizing early voting, encouraging early voting in person to help alleviate Election Day congestion.
“It was the highest pre-voting that it’s ever been, and the highest in the state, too,” he said.
At a question about mail-in vote rejections, Engler said that there are always problems.
“A lot of people did not sign the back of them,” he said. “Some come in and are not signed, we cannot accept those.
"We don’t know who they are, we have to show the state that we know who the people were that voted. A lot of them that had to be notarized did not get notarized. We didn’t have any of the 12,000-plus people that voted in our office bust a ballot, because once it goes in that box, it’s counted. I don’t care how you do it, there are some ballots that come in after the election. Some come in tore up.”
Engler said he is meeting with Senator-Elect Elaine Gannon about crafting some legislation about promoting more in-person absentee voting and reducing or removing mail-in voting.
“It’s not as accurate,” he said. “Because when you send out mail, I don’t care, you can say you looked at the signature, it looked right. We’re going to start a team to go around to the nursing homes, Democrat and Republican, to vote these people prior, rather than sending out a dozen to this nursing home and that one. We have ability to go out there and if the person is non-responsive, we can say [no].”
Engler is also concerned about how different counties are running the election differently in the state.
“Two or three of us are going around to some of the other counties in the next few months to kind of do a ‘best practices’ kind of thing,” he said. “It’s completely different, I’ve never seen something where you have a hundred different versions where you are doing the same function.
"I think we had a great election, but maybe there are things that we should be doing, and we should evaluate that.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
