When Farmington voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will face the question of passing Proposal 1, which, if passed, will allow the city to extend a ½% sales tax for 10 years to fund capital improvements that may include the retirement of debt under previously authorized bonded indebtedness.

While the proposal may be wordy enough to make one’s eyes cross, City Administrator Greg Beavers gave a brief history of the tax before explaining the importance of extending the sales tax for city residents.

“The tax was first passed going into effect in 1994,” he said. “It was used to build the civic center and do some road projects at the time. And then, due to some favorable financing, they were able to refinance the original notes and build the water park with the same tax issue. It's been passed historically on 10-year cycles.

“So, it was re-extended in 2004. The benchmark project at the time was the construction of the civic center. Again, it was used for a number of road projects and different things down through time. It was passed again in 2014 for an extension. At that time, we built the library, put the splash pad on the water park, and then we renovated the police station. It needed to be renovated and repurposed in some spaces.”

According to Beavers, the balance of the money collected each year from the sales tax has been used to pay for building capital projects.

“The civic center and the water park are both getting a lot of age on them, so they need to have renovation and restoration work done to them, which includes the roof and several spaces and things inside the civic center we want to repurpose,” he said. "Keep in mind that the center was built coming up on 30 years ago. People's expectations change, so we need to repurpose the center.

“We know our sports complex is also over 30 years old and it's due for renovation. The city needs to develop some new sports fields just to meet the demand of our growing population and the activities that we have. We have demand for more courts in town. We have pickleball, that is an emerging sport. They want more courts. The outdoor basketball players that use the outdoor courts, they're looking for more space. And then we have the walking trails that come up every year. We try to develop through time, so there's a number of projects on the table over the 10 years that we have to be taking care of.”

Beavers mentioned another important reason the sales tax extension is essential to city residents.

“Our fire equipment is paid for out of these funds,” he said. “And over the next 10 years, we're going to have to replace a couple of fire trucks, at minimum, just to keep our fleet in good operating standards. So that's where that money goes.

"We use it responsibly. We don't pay salaries or those kinds of things out of those funds. It goes 100% toward buying things we need to either acquire, things that the community wants, or things that we need to do maintenance on.”