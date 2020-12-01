Farmington students help at the polls

Farmington students in the Latin Honors Program helped at Election Day polls last month, a way of fulfilling the program's community service component.

Library Media Specialist Kristi Scott is the Community Service Coordinator for Farmington High School, where she works with the students to decide on what is valid community service and helps place them with opportunities. Students were assigned to assist at several polling places on Election Day.

“We sent students to the polls from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. in three-hour shifts,” she said. “We had 100 students sign up and with sickness, we had 90 students participate. They completed 270 community service hours in one day. That was our largest community service event that we’ve ever done.”

The students were assigned to polling places at the First Baptist Church of Farmington, Farmington City Hall, Farmington VFW, Farmington Armory and Doe Run City Park.

For two weeks prior to Election Day, students volunteered to work half-day shifts at Election Central. As part of their duties, they would clean the polls, wipe down the pens and booths and help direct people.