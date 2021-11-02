Farmington voters approve two tax issues

Farmington voters on Tuesday approved the Public Safety Tax and Internet Use Tax proposals on the ballot.

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler said the November general election, which just had those two issues, could not have gone any smoother.

“It couldn’t be any smoother, but it was a very light turnout,” he said. “We have almost 10,000 registered voters in the city of Farmington. We are somewhere around 700-750, so it’s 7 to 7.5% (for voter turnout).”

The Public Safety Tax passed by an almost 5 to 1 margin of 527-185.

The Internet Use Tax passed by a slim 371-335 vote.

City Administrator Greg Beavers was satisfied with the results.

“The public safety portion of it looks like it won with a pretty healthy margin,” he said. “The internet use tax looks like it’s up by 30 something votes, so it won but by a much closer margin.

“It’s pretty well what we expected because it’s a little hard to explain the local use tax. Strategically for Farmington, it’s really important that we diversify that tax base.”

The Public Safety Tax is expected to generate approximately $2.2 million annual revenue.