Farmington voters approve two tax issues

Farmington voters on Tuesday approved the Public Safety Tax and Internet Use Tax proposals on the ballot.
St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler said the November general election, which just had those two issues, could not have gone any smoother.
“It couldn’t be any smoother, but it was a very light turnout,” he said. “We have almost 10,000 registered voters in the city of Farmington. We are somewhere around 700-750, so it’s 7 to 7.5% (for voter turnout).”
The Public Safety Tax passed by an almost 5 to 1 margin of 527-185.
The Internet Use Tax passed by a slim 371-335 vote.
City Administrator Greg Beavers was satisfied with the results.
“The public safety portion of it looks like it won with a pretty healthy margin,” he said. “The internet use tax looks like it’s up by 30 something votes, so it won but by a much closer margin.
“It’s pretty well what we expected because it’s a little hard to explain the local use tax. Strategically for Farmington, it’s really important that we diversify that tax base.”
The Public Safety Tax is expected to generate approximately $2.2 million annual revenue.
Currently, the police and fire departments are funded solely through the general revenue fund. The issues involving Farmington’s sizable growth in recent years has created a large increase in service calls for both departments. These expansions in service calls are creating a need for more manpower, the cost of which is growing faster than the growth of the current sales tax revenues.
The plan for the Public Safety Tax is specifically designed for four key allocations:
Add eight additional full-time firefighters at a cost of $650,000.
Add five additional uniformed police officers at a cost of $350,000.
Supplement police department salaries at a cost of $300,000.
General fund replacement at a cost of $900,000.
The general fund replacement is designed to ensure that other departments — specifically the library and parks and recreation — would continue to have sufficient funding.
The second question on the ballot was the use tax for the city of Farmington.
With the recent passage of legislation in Jefferson City, internet sales taxes can be made available to local governments that have lost out to out-of-state sellers, such as Amazon and Wayfair. The “Wayfair” bill, SB 153, was recently signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson. To be able to recover those taxes, Farmington would have to pass a “use tax” to receive reimbursed from the state.
Beavers had said an ever-increasing percentage of the nation’s economy is moving to the internet.
“We have to restructure how we pay for things,” he said. “As more and more sales move online, we have to put this [use tax] in place. It will begin the process of changing the way we collect revenue for the city…”
Beavers said Farmington was missing out on tax revenue estimated at about $120,000 per year.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com