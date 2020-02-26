Filing opens for Aug. 4 primary

Filing opened Feb. 25 for candidates intent on winning the Aug. 4 primary election, the primary winners to determine the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
Filing for the Aug. 4 primary ends March 31 at 5 p.m.
This list reflects the latest filings. Updates will be provided as events warrant.
In St. Francois County, the following candidates filed:
Sheriff, incumbent Dan Bullock and Don Ebner filed in the Republican primary.
District 1 County Commissioner, incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse Rupp filed in the Republican primary.
District 2 County Commissioner, incumbent Patrick Mullins filed in the Democrat primary.
Assessor, Eric Dugal filed in the Republican primary.
Coroner, Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders filed in the Republican primary.
Treasurer, Parks Peterson filed in the Republican primary.
County administrator, incumbent Gary Matheny has filed for re-election in the Republican primary.
In Madison County, the following candidates filed:
Madison County Sheriff, incumbent Katy McCutcheon filed in the Democrat primary and Kyle Danback filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Commissioner I, Bill Rice, incumbent Tom Stephens, and Wade Parsley filed for in Republican primary.
Commissioner II, incumbent Larry Kemp filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Assessor, Paula K. Francis filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Coroner, incumbent Collin Follis filed in the Democrat primary.
Madison County Treasurer, incumbent Jessica Stevens filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Public Administrator, incumbent Carol LaChance filed in the Republican primary.
For State Offices, the following candidates filed:
3rd District Senate (filling Gary Romine's vacancy), Kent Scism and Joshua Barrett have filed in the Republican primary.
115th District Representative (incumbent Elaine Gannon has termed out), Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, Marvin Fricke and Ryan Jones have filed in the Republican primary.
116th District Representative, incumbent Dale Wright is being challenged by Bryant Wolfin in the Republican primary.
117th District Representative, incumbent Mike Henderson has filed in the Republican primary. Tony Dorsett has filed in the Democrat primary.
118th District Representative incumbent Mike McGirl is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.
144th District Representative incumbent Chris Dinkins is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.
145th District Representative Rick Francis is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.