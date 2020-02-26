Filing opens for Aug. 4 primary

Filing opened Feb. 25 for candidates intent on winning the Aug. 4 primary election, the primary winners to determine the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

Filing for the Aug. 4 primary ends March 31 at 5 p.m.

This list reflects the latest filings. Updates will be provided as events warrant.

In St. Francois County, the following candidates filed:

Sheriff, incumbent Dan Bullock and Don Ebner filed in the Republican primary.

District 1 County Commissioner, incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse Rupp filed in the Republican primary.

District 2 County Commissioner, incumbent Patrick Mullins filed in the Democrat primary.

Assessor, Eric Dugal filed in the Republican primary.

Coroner, Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders filed in the Republican primary.

Treasurer, Parks Peterson filed in the Republican primary.

County administrator, incumbent Gary Matheny has filed for re-election in the Republican primary.

In Madison County, the following candidates filed: