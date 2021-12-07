Filings begin this week for April 5 election

Tuesday marked the first day city and school board candidates could file for the April 5 election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has shortened the filing considerable by about two weeks, and filing ends Dec. 28.

In Leadwood, there are two-year terms open for Ward 1 alderman, currently held by Randy Howard, and Ward 2 alderman, currently held by Aaron Penberthy.

In Bonne Terre, there are two, two-year terms available. Incumbent Julie Williams-Hahn has filed for Ward 2. Incumbent Andrea Richardson filed for Ward 4.

In Farmington, there is a two-year council seat open in Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4. On the first day of filing, Ward 1 incumbent councilman Adam Parks filed for reelection.

In Park Hills, there will be four openings — one for each ward. Council terms expiring this election include Ward 1 Councilman Adam Bowers, Ward 2 Councilwoman Stacey Easter, Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindi Penberthy, and Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold. The first day of filings included Ward 1 – Jody Adams; Ward 2 – David Easter; and Ward 4 – Weinhold.

In Desloge, there are currently openings for Alderman Ward 1, as Deion Christopher’s term expires, Alderman Ward 2, as J.D. Hodge’s term expires, and Alderman Ward 3, with the expiration of Alvin Sutton’s term. J.D. Hodge was the only candidate to file on the first day.

Leadington has two, two-year terms for aldermanic seats open which are currently held by Debra Matthews, who re-filed, and Dustin McKinney.

In Bismarck, there are currently openings for Alderman Ward 1, as alderman-appointed Rick Barnes’ seat is up for election, and Alderman Ward 2, as Lochie Counts’ term expires. In addition, the mayor’s office is up for election this cycle. No candidates had filed on the first day of filings.

The Farmington School District has two openings on the school board — both for three-year terms. Filing on the first day were Dylan Nicholson, Amy Zimmerli and Kerry Kennon.

North County has two board seats open, currently held by Randy Hubbard and James "Jebo" Bullock. Bullock has already filed.

In the Bismarck School District, there are two three-year terms open, as Michelle L. Mork and Matthew Franklin’s terms expire. Mork was the only candidate to file on Tuesday.

In the West County School District, there are two three-year terms up for election, as Shawn Meinershagen and Kimber Monroe’s terms expire. There were no filings made on Tuesday.

In the Central School District, there are two three-year terms up for election, as David Gross and Dustin Layton’s terms expire. Both Gross and Layton filed for re-election on Tuesday, while no other candidates filed on the first day.

In Fredericktown, there will be an election for mayor, as well as one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbent Jim Miller in Ward III filed on Tuesday, along with Donald E. Reese for mayor of Fredericktown.

The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Two candidates filed Tuesday morning. They are Heather Dietiker and incumbent Leo Francis.

There is one open seat on the Bismarck Fire Protection District Board. One filed on Tuesday but the name was unavailable at press time.

There are two open seats on the Doe Run Fire Protection District Board. No one filed on Tuesday.

