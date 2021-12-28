Filings end for April 5 election; several races form

Tuesday marked the last day city and school board candidates could file for the April 5 election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft shortened the filing by about two weeks.

In Bismarck, there are currently openings for Alderman Ward 1, as alderman-appointed Rick Barnes’ seat is up for election, Alderman Ward 1, as Ryan Wallis' two-year term expires, and Alderman Ward 2, as Lochie Counts’ two-year term expires. In addition, the mayor’s office is up for election this cycle. Monica McEntire has filed for election to Barnes' position in Ward 1, a one-year term, while Camille Brixey and Glenn Meador have filed as candidates for the other two-year, Ward 1 seat. Dustin Garling has filed for election to the two-year, Ward 2 position. Seth Radford and Ralph Scherffius have filed for election to the city mayor’s seat.

The Bismarck Fire Protection District Board has one open seat for a six-year term filed for by Scott Lahaye.

In the Bismarck School District, there are two three-year terms open, as Michelle L. Mork and Matthew Franklin’s terms expire. Both Mork and Franklin have filed for re-election. Faron Henson has also filed for election to the board.

In Bonne Terre, there are two, two-year terms available. Incumbent Julie Williams-Hahn has re-filed for Ward 2. Incumbent Andrea Richardson re-filed for Ward 4. Prop P, a 1% sales tax to raise money for the city's fire and police departments, will also appear on the ballot.

In the Central School District, there are two three-year terms up for election, as David Gross and Dustin Layton’s terms expire. Both Gross and Layton have filed for re-election. No other candidates filed for election.

In Desloge, there are currently openings for Alderman Ward 1, as Deion Christopher’s term expires, Alderman Ward 2, as J.D. Hodge’s term expires, and Alderman Ward 3, with the expiration of Alvin Sutton’s term. J.D. Hodge was the only candidate to file on the first day. Further information regarding candidate filings was not available as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Doe Run Fire Protection District Board has Jean Usher and John D. Sherrill filing for a six-year term, and due to a resignation last year, it also has one seat open for a four-year term unexpired. Bobby Usher has filed for the four-year term.

In Farmington, there are two-year council seats open in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4. In Ward 1, incumbent Adam Parks and Abigail Jonson have filed for the seat. Ward 2 incumbent Harry Peterson has filed for reelection. In Ward 3, incumbent Chris Morrison has filed for reelection. In Ward 4, incumbent Keli Keutzer and Garrett Boatright have filed.

The Farmington School District has two openings on the school board — both for three-year terms. Incumbents Jeff Lawson and Kerry Noble have filed for reelection. Also filing for the two seats are Dylan Nicholson, Amy Zimmerli, Kerry Kennon and Duane Hampton.

In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election for mayor, as well as one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Eddie Shankle has filed for Ward I, along with Incumbent Daytona Brown for Ward II and Incumbent Jim Miller for Ward III. For the position of mayor, Donald E. Reese and Travis Parker have filed along with incumbent Kelly Korokis.

The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Three candidates filed. They are Heather Dietiker, Jane Kopitsky and incumbent Leo Francis.

Leadington has two, two-year terms for aldermanic seats open. The two incumbents, Debra Matthews and Dustin McKinney, have re-filed. The city aims to ask voters to adjust the 1/2 cent tax being collected for water and sewer projects, to switch the revenue over to the general fund to benefit police and fire departments.

In Leadwood, Ward 2 Alderman Randy Howard has re-filed and is being challenged by Sheila Wisdom. John Vickers has filed to continue serving out the unexpired year left on the two-year, Ward 2 term. Cindy Davis had won the seat, but left it to work for the city, so Vickers was appointed. Ward 1 Alderman Aaron Penberthy has also re-filed to retain his seat, and is being challenged by Thomas Watson. The city aims to put a 1% sales tax on the ballot as well, to raise money for public safety.

The Leadwood Fire Protection District Board has two open seats, both for six-year terms. Charles (Tiny) S. Lewis and Shelly Barton have filed for the seats.

North County has two board seats open, currently held by Randy Hubbard and James "Jebo" Bullock, who have both re-filed.

In Park Hills, there will be four openings — one for each ward. Council terms expiring this election include Ward 1 Councilman Adam Bowers, Ward 2 Councilwoman Stacey Easter, Ward 3 Councilman Adam Kell, and Ward 4 Councilman Steve Weinhold. Candidates filed to seek election in Ward 1 include Jody Adams and Carl Courtois. Candidates filed in Ward 2 are incumbant Easter, Larry LaChance, and David Easter. Incumbent Adam Kell was the only candidate to file in Ward 3, seeking re-election to his current position. In Ward 4, incumbant Weinhold was the only candidate to file for election.

In the West County School District, there are two three-year terms up for election, as Shawn Meinershagen and Kimber Monroe’s terms expire. Brett Belfield has filed for election to the board, while Incumabant Kimber Monroe and Incumabant Shawn Meinershagen have each filed for re-election.

St. Francois County Ambulance Sub-District 3 has one seat open for a three-year term with Ron Kennon filing for the seat and Ambulance Sub-District 6 has one seat open for a three-year term with Sue Webb filing for the seat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0