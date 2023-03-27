Five people are running to fill three spots in the West County Board of Education election on April 4.

Byron Pratt

Pratt is seeking re-election after serving the board for four years. He has lived in the area his entire life, and said he feels serving on the board is a good way to give back to a school district and the community that has always been good to him. Pratt said, if re-elected, he will continue to bring a commonsense approach to the board.

Pratt, 45, has been married to his wife Brandy for 25 years and has two children, and all have graduated from West County. Currently, he works as the fabrication manager/project manager at TNT Fabrication in Potosi and previously worked as a union millwright for more than 20 years. He lives in Terre Du Lac and is a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Potosi.

Safety and overall district improvement are the primary goals Pratt has if he is re-elected. He said he strives to put the best teachers, administration, and opportunities in front of the students, and upgrading select facilities to improve safety and all-around education experiences for students are his focus.

“We are a small district and I believe that it is important to keep up our traditions and core beliefs that have positioned West County to be the best school district in the area,” said Pratt.

Dustin Shannon

Shannon is seeking a spot on the West County Board of Education because, he says, as a graduate of the district, he greatly appreciates what the schools offer.

Shannon, 35, lives outside of Park Hills city limits with his wife and two kids. A graduate of West County High School, Shannon has worked as a diesel mechanic for 14 years. Shannon is also involved in the children’s ministry at Christian Life Church.

Shannon said he is not looking to make waves if elected, but will do what he can to help maintain the district's success of the district. He believes the school is already in a great place overall, successful academically and athletically, and wishes to keep that going.

“We have really good teachers who do more than just educate our kids. West County helps teach our kids to have good morals and values, things that are quickly fading in today’s world,” said Shannon. “Our school feels more like a family than a school. I would like to be a member of the school board to do what I can so our teachers are able to continue to provide that same experience for future generations.”

Ryan Becker

Becker said he is seeking election because he is a firm believer in tradition, and believes West County is a school with great traditions. He feels, with his schooling background and having an emphasis in the education field, he has an understanding of what happens in a school setting and what happens on a day-to-day basis.

Becker, 39, lives on BB Highway in Irondale with his wife of 14 years, Emily, and three sons, Rowan, 11, Tripp, 9, and Espen, 4. He graduated from West County in 2002 and is currently a trainmaster for the West Belt Railway where he handles operations with customers. Becker also helps coach youth sports programs for baseball and basketball.

“With my managerial experience with the railroad, I deal with budgets and ways to improve operations as a whole,” Becker said. “I want to take those experiences that I have and learn the ins and outs of what it takes to keep our school district great.”

If elected, Becker said, his goals are to maintain and uphold traditions the school has in place for students and families throughout the district.

Christopher Lashley

Lashley is seeking a spot on the Board of Education because he feels it's a way to give back to the community and be a voice of the people. With four children attending the district, one in each building, Lashley said he would be vested in West County for a long time. He has lived in the district his whole life.

“This is a great district, full of incredible people,” said Lashely.

Lashley, 39, lives in Irondale with his wife of 14 years, Tabitha. He has four children, an eighth-grader, a sixth-grader, a second-grader, and a child in pre-k. He is a West County graduate, attended Mineral Area College, and has been a project manager at Lashley Construction for 23 years. Lashley has also coached boys’ summer baseball for eight years.

His goal if elected to the Board of Education is to ensure the district continues to grow and deliver quality education amid a safe environment.

Brent Belfield

Belfield is seeking a spot on the West County Board of Education because he feels as though it would be an honor to be a voice and advocate for the students, staff and residents in the district. He also feels as though his academic and technical background, along with employment experience, will bring a unique and positive perspective to the board.

“Investing in the education of our youth should be a top priority for any community,” said Belfield.

Belfield, 48, lives in the Davis Crossing area with wife Kristen and children Michaela, Karissa and Braden. He is a graduate of West County High School, St. Louis Construction Training School, and a Journey Level Carpenter Graduate of Mineral Area College. Currently, Belfield has been employed as a utility foreman at Spire in St. Louis for 20 years.

Belfield's goals, if elected, include working with and supporting the administration and staff to ensure the best possible educational experiences and opportunities are available for all students.