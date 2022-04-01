Five running for two Desloge seats

Desloge city voters will be asked on Tuesday to choose representation on the council for Wards 1 and 3.

The incumbent J.D. Hodge runs unopposed in Ward 2.

Ward 1 voters will decide the race between Mark Bonney and J.T. Black. The incumbent alderman, Deion Christopher, is not running.

Ward 3 voters will decide among Chuck Schwartz, Pete Pasternak and Russell Dean Kester. The incumbent alderman, Alvin Sutton, is not running.

Ward 1 Candidate Mark Bonney

Bonney, 58, lives in the Brightwell Park area of the city. He is married with three children and three grandchildren. He has owned Mark Bonney Construction for 30 years, and Buckley Towing for two years.

He said he was encouraged by another alderman to run for office.

“After attending an alderman meeting and giving great thought to the matter, I feel I could be an asset to the city of Desloge,” he said. “I’ve lived in Desloge for over 30 years and have watched as our county has grown and improvements have been made. I’d love to be a part of the decision-making process to help make improvements in Desloge, as well.”

Bonney said he has had the privilege of helping to build up his community through his business. “I have years of experience that I feel would be beneficial to the team of aldermen here in Desloge,” he said.

“I would like to successfully represent the people of Desloge and help make this town a desirable location to live and work for both current residents as well as future families,” he said. “Also, I would like to be a part of helping Desloge to live up to its full potential.”

Ward 1 Candidate J.T. Black

Black, 40, lives on Riverwoods Road off of Hawthorne Road, known as Old Bonne Terre Road. He’s married with two children. He has training in HVAC and small engines.

He said he’s running for office to try to make an impact in the community.

“I have lived in this area all of my life. I have seen lots of positive changes and know there is room to grow,” he said. “I would create more community activities and strive to help new businesses to come to this area.”

Black is a member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge and Local 884 United Steelworkers Union.

Ward 3 Candidate Chuck Schwartz

Schwartz, 32, lives in the Stone Ridge Subdivision and is engaged to Emily Harris. He studied at Mineral Area College and Missouri Baptist University, and works as a cost estimator and account manager at LMC Industries.

He said he was running for the Ward 3 seat because he wants the city to maintain momentum.

“I want to see the city continue to move in the direction it has been going,” he said. “I want to make a difference in the lives of the people in the community as well as be a voice for the actual concerns of our community.”

Schwartz said he thinks his professional positions have prepared him for the job in public service.

“I believe my 10-plus years of experience in supervisory and management roles have resulted in leadership skills such as listening to the concerns of others, evaluating problems and taking action when needed,” he said. “I believe these skills are core qualifications for transitioning into the position of alderman.”

Schwartz said he would like to see the city continue to grow, “whether it be older buildings being revamped, bringing in new businesses or infrastructure to better the community.”

Ward 3 Candidate Pete Pasternak

Pasternak, 37, lives in the eastern part of Ward 3. His three kids Pearl, Paris and Ambrose attend North County. He is also a North County graduate, and earned Arkansas State University bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He has been an educator for more than 12 years.

He said he is running for the Ward 3 seat because he loves and wants to serve his town.

“Desloge is full of great people and a great town that I am proud to call home for me and my children,” he said. “As Ward 3’s representative on the city council, I want to see our community continue to grow in a positive direction.”

Pasternak said he strives to stay informed and has always been interested in what is going on at the local level.

“Additionally, I believe in public service. I am not running because I have an ax to grind or a specific agenda,” he said. “My agenda is representing the residents of Ward 3, taking care of our police officers and city workers, and doing my part in growing our town in a positive and responsible way. I will research issues and get input from residents.”

Pasternak said, as an alderman, he will be transparent with residents and responsible when voting to spend tax dollars. He said he doesn’t want to see fee increases, new fees, or taxes increased.

“When talking to residents, I have found there are some concerns, but generally, most residents love Desloge, like myself. I will be available to the residents when those concerns come up,” he said. “For example, I was campaigning on Chestnut Street recently and I met Mr. Gray, a nice, older gentleman I had never met before. He showed me the sunken sidewalk filled with a big water puddle in front of his house that has not been fixed in years that clearly needs to be repaired. I will be approachable and available for residents with problems like this and promise to advocate on their behalf.”

Pasternak said he is an active member of his church, and has earned the endorsement of the Mineral Area Labor Club.

Ward 3 Candidate Russell Dean Kester

Kester, 66, lives in the 600 block of East Chestnut Street. “We would pull our son in his wagon past this house and always admired it,” he said of his residence. “In the mid-‘80s, it came up for sale and we've been here ever since.”

Kester has been married to Debbie Serini since 1982. Their son, Andrew, is married and they have two children, Kester’s grandsons. “My father will soon be 98 and can still run circles around me,” he said.

Kester graduated from North County High School and retired from The Doe Run Company, but he said he made his living mostly in the mechanical fields, working 17 years for Desloge Public Works.

Retirement motivated him to run for office, “being retired I have the time to give back to our city.”

“The wife and I attend several monthly meetings a year just to keep abreast of our city’s progress and happenings,” he said. “Sadly, there is little citizen turnout, we need more people involvement.”

Kester said he brings plenty of experience to the table.

“I worked 17 and a half years in our Public Works, eight and a half as the city's first maintenance mechanic and nine years as street superintendent,” he said. “I spent seven and a half years on our fire department and two years on our police reserve unit.

“I've witnessed and was a part of many changes over the years. Curbing, sidewalks, new pool, and building of Brightwell Park, etc.”

Kester said what he’d like to see for Desloge is to finish the outer road and have administration routinely send out feelers for businesses, such as a lumber yard, Covenant Care and upscale restaurants.

“Over the years, we've lost US Tool Grinding and Wetterau, which employed quite a few people,” he said. “We need growth.”

