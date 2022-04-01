Five seek Park Hills council seats

In Tuesday's election, Park Hills citizens will select a representative to serve each of the city's four wards on the city council. Two of the ward races are contested by five candidates, including two candidates for Ward 1 and three for Ward 2.

The contested races include a two-year term for Ward 1 between candidates Jody "Joe" Adams and Carl L. Courtois and a two-year term for Ward 2 between candidates David W. Easter, Larry LaChance, and incumbent Stacey Easter.

Council positions for Wards 3 and 4 are up for election, with Ward 3 incumbent Adam Kell and Ward 4 incumbent Steve Weinhold filing for reelection to their seats.

Positions on the city council are two-year terms. One representative from each of the city's four wards is elected or re-elected each year.

Ward 1

Jody "Joe" Adams, 50, lives in what some call the Old Esther part of Park Hills, an area he says he feels has been forgotten and neglected when it comes to the streets and sidewalks being kept up and repaired. Adams and his wife, Karen, have been married for close to 28 years. The couple met in the downtown area of Flat River, cruising in the summer of 1993. Together, they have four sons and one daughter, all of whom reside in Park Hills. Adams and his wife also have four grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way, due in July.

Adams graduated from Central High School in 1990 before moving on to Mineral Area College and pursuing a bachelor's degree in business management.

"My work ethic began as a teenager, baling hay on the farm for Dr. Kinch Jones," said Adams. "In 1994, I began working at Flat River Building Center, at that time, the area's biggest building center and lumber yard. I started in the warehouse and as a delivery driver, working my way to assistant store manager, being promoted to manager of the Building Center's Tool Rental Store located on St. Joe Drive.

"I became the plant manager of Tucker Vault Company in February of 1998, a concrete burial vault manufacturer since 1948, located in Farmington," he explained. "I purchased the business in August of that same year with my father and moved the business into a brand-new facility located on Highway 8, just outside of Park Hills. I sold the business in 2006 and went on to own smaller businesses and work for others in the field of business management."

Adams is currently employed by Burns Underground Utility LLC, a utility company that installs underground cable and fiber for Spectrum and AT&T as a subcontractor.

Adams said ensuring the safety of citizens and the desire to see more opportunities available to families has motivated him to run for a position serving Ward 1.

"My family is my motivation for wanting to serve on the city council," said Adams. "I'm the father of five kids and four grandchildren. Help or change never seems to find its way to the good people of our city.

"I want Park Hills to be a community that is safe for me or for anyone to raise a family in," he explained. "I want to give all families the opportunity to make a living close to home and not have to leave the area to succeed in life like most have had to do in the past.

"I love this city, and I want to be a part of making it better in the future," Adams noted. "Our downtown area is seeing signs of life again, and I see a much-needed brighter future in store.

"I'm motivated by looking around me and seeing certain parts of the city continually be neglected while others are getting more than their fair share of improvements. I want to see all the neighborhoods, but especially the ones in Ward 1, get the things that they were promised back in 1994 when we agreed to the consolidation of the four cities."

When asked why he feels qualified to hold a position on the council, Adams said that aside from meeting the qualifications to hold a council seat, he holds a passion for the city and a passion for serving his community.

Adams said his goals and objectives for the city include improving infrastructure, continuing progress in the downtown area, and ensuring that citizens are treated fairly.

"My goal is to have our ward see some much-needed improvements on our streets and sidewalks and neglected infrastructure overall," he said. "I want to work closely with continuing the efforts of growing our downtown area. I want to be a part of seeing to it that the loss of our largest employer, Pirimal Glass, is not just something that we accept. I want to be a part of finding a replacement business for their location so that all of those who lost their jobs can have a chance at a new one here at home.

"I am for the people in our city first and foremost," Adams explained. "If elected, I will never stand by and let our citizens be abused, neglected, or be made to pay more than their fair share when it comes to city taxes, city dues, or any kind of city fees."

Carl L. Courtois, 54, lives in the Fifth Street area of Ward 1.

"I am a 1988 graduate of Central High School," Courtois explained. "After graduation, I married my high school sweetheart, Lisa Hinkle. We celebrated our 33rd Anniversary in March."

Together, the couple has two sons and a daughter-in-law. Courtois' wife is the church secretary for Esther Baptist Church. His older son is a Registered Nurse, and his younger son is a Medical Sonographer. Courtois' daughter-in-law will graduate in May with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Courtois attended Community College of the Air Force, Park College, and Indiana University.

"In 1989, I proudly joined the United States Air Force, where I served for 10 years," he explained. "I served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. I taught Air Force Reserve Officer Training at Indiana University for four years."

Courtois said his motivation for seeking a council position came after recently working with a city committee.

"For the past few months, I have been serving as a member of the Park Hills Community Pool Committee and Campaign Committee," he said. "Serving alongside the mayor, city administrator, and present council members has made me realize that I would like to get involved and run for Ward 1 City Councilman. Park Hills has great leadership in place, and they are all working toward the same vision and goal."

"I want to be involved and help build on the wonderful things that are happening," Courtois explained. "The revitalization downtown and new businesses that are opening in our community are encouraging. I am proud to be a Park Hills resident, which is why I have chosen to live in Park Hills and raise my family here. As a member of this community, I have a responsibility to invest more if elected."

When asked why he feels qualified to hold a position on the council, Courtois cited his 33 years of experience working in the government sector.

"While serving in the Air Force, I managed budget requirements and expenditures for the Department of Defense for 10 years," he noted. "For the past 23 years, I have been a Department of Defense Supplier/Contractor with my current employer, actively collaborating with planners and buyers. I have experience in managing large budgets, balancing, and forecasting upcoming needs."

Courtois has been an active member of Esther Baptist Church for 23 years, serving as chairman of Deacons and an adult Sunday School teacher. He serves as a member of the Mineral Area Baptist Association Planning Committee. He noted that he's a proud supporter of all military, veterans, and first responders and a proud supporter of the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC).

Courtois said his goals include continuing building on the revitalization that is happening in the downtown area. He said he would like to see more businesses reside downtown and in the city's Industrial Park. Courtois explained that he would also like to see dilapidated areas in town receive attention. He mentioned the need for improvements to the city's sidewalks and roadways and said he would love to see Park Hills apply for more state/federal grants and funds.

Ward 2

David W. Easter, 66, lives in Ward 2 with his wife, Betty. The pair have been married since 1985.

He graduated from Mineral Area College in 1975 and then Southeast Missouri State University in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in English, speech, and drama. After graduating college, David began student teaching at Central High School under the supervision of Glenn Hill. He then taught consecutively from 1977 to 1994.

In 1992, David opened Not Just Comix in downtown Park Hills. The store will celebrate 30 years in business in November.

David said he is motivated to serve on the council by his goals for the city, which include finding ways to grow and maintain the city's population. Other goals include ensuring the city's water system continues to be the best in the county, and to continue support of the city's department heads in the rational goals they see necessary for the safety of our citizens.

Regarding what makes him qualified for the council position, David cited his terms as mayor of Park Hills from 2009 to 2017 and his four terms as a Ward 2 council member. He also noted his 14 years serving as president of the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA). He remains a current charter member of the DPHA.

"I'm experienced in governmental affairs, budgets, and committee responsibilities," he added.

David is a member of the Freemason Lodge 132 in Farmington and a charter member of the Old No. 9 Garden Club.

Other goals and objectives of David's include supporting policies to see Park Hills stay safe and ensuring the city's parks are kept neat and supported. David said he also wants to ensure the safety of Park Hills citizens by working with law enforcement, the water department, and the fire department to support the policies that work and improve the ones that do not.

Additionally, David said he wished to continue forward in the progress the community is experiencing. He said he wanted to keep up the process of maintaining the city's roads and sidewalks and continue to support economic growth.

David cited some notable achievements in the previous Easter Administration, including the paving of East Main Street, work on the St. Joe Drive bridge, adding disc golf and courtyards to the city's parks, and encouraging interest in the Downtown area development.

Larry LaChance, 58, lives in the Lewis Street area of Ward 2 with his wife, Jodi. The couple has been married for 32 years, and together, they have three daughters and two grandchildren.

LaChance graduated from Central High School in 1981. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 24 years of service (1982-2006).

He has owned LaChance Heating and Cooling and LaChance Properties since 2008.

LaChance said his motivation for seeking a council position comes from wanting to help keep Park Hills on its path of continued improvements.

"I was on the city council for six years but left for a run at the mayor [position]," LaChance explained. "I think I still have a lot to offer the City of Park Hills and would like to serve the residents of Park Hills again. The City of Park Hills is making great improvements, and I want to help in making the decisions that will make Park Hills even better."

When asked what qualifies him to hold a council seat, LaChance cited his previous terms serving on the council.

"I was on the Park Hills City Council for six years, from 2015 to 2021," he noted. "Currently, I'm president of the St. Francois County Special Road District #2, handling road and bridge projects in Park Hills and Leadington."

LaChance is a member of the American Legion, a lifetime member of the VFW, and a board member of the 67 Gun Club near Doe Run.

LaChance said his goals on the council include continuing the city's work in addressing derelict properties and promoting new construction, and making sure the city stays within its budget.

"I want to help ensure that the city stays within budget," he explained. "Overspending does not need to come back like it was several years ago. We need to find ways of saving money while still providing better city services. We need to be contacting investors and talking about building businesses in Park Hills that generate sales tax dollars.

"We also have several properties in the city where residential housing could be built," LaChance explained. "We need to be talking to contractors about building affordable housing in these areas.

"In the last year, the city has started going after property owners with houses that are falling down to get them demolished and the lots cleared," he noted. "I want to make sure we continue this program and work with the owners to build newer homes.

"We also need to work with the current owners of the glass plant to see if the property could be sold to another company or repurposed to bring jobs back to our city," LaChance added. "The bottom line is I want to see our city grow and help the people live in a nicer Park Hills."

Stacey Easter, 43, lives in the Edwards Lane area of Ward 2 with her husband, Tony. Together, the couple has two children, 20-year-old Hunter and 16-year-old Alexis. The couple also cares for their niece, Hailey. Easter's son's fiancé, Haley Moyers, lives with the family while they await the closing of their first home.

Easter graduated from West County High School before attending MAC and Central Methodist University. She has a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Business Administration.

"I worked for a local photography company since 1996 and recently lost my job as an operations manager due to COVID," Easter explained. "I'm currently taking time off from my career to run an in-home daycare to care for children of family and friends."

Easter said her motivation for seeking reelection to her council position is her desire to be a part of progress in the community she loves.

"I believe my motivation comes from the love of my community and simply wanting better," she said. "Most of my family and my husband's family reside in this county, and we plan to live here for the rest of our lives. I enjoy being involved in things and enjoy being a part of progress, especially for the city of Park Hills.

"I'm currently a councilwoman, so this is a reelection for me," Easter noted. "I've been working on Prop SWIM for several months now, and I'm hopeful we get it passed because this will be a huge asset to the city for many reasons."

Regarding her qualifications for holding a council seat, Easter cited her time serving as a council member and her work as a committee member.

"Since this is a reelection for me, I feel that I have two years of experience that qualifies me more so than most," she said. "I'm actively involved in several committees formed by the mayor. I rarely miss council meetings; therefore, I stay very informed on city business."

Easter said her goals for the city include seeing the proposed pool project become a reality, addressing derelict properties and aging infrastructure, and ensuring the parks are used to their full potential.

"There are a lot of things the city needs to focus on, just naming a few that I've already mentioned and have in works," said Easter. "Obviously, the new pool is at the top of my list right now. We've been working hard on this project for many months. If the proposition passes, there will be many more months of work that needs to be done.

"The mayor has had a goal of cleaning up our town, so that's another project that would be my focus," she noted. "We need to get some derelict houses/buildings taken care of and improve our property value.

"Our parks have so much to offer that I also think we can get some great things going," she mentioned. "I've been working with our new parks director, Terry Cole, on some ideas and how we can improve in several areas. One thing Terry is interested in is a Handball Court; I think it's a great idea, but of course funding, it doesn't come easy.

"Our roads, sewer system, and water system all need a lot of work," she explained. "The mayor has committees formed that are handling each issue individually in hopes we can make the best decisions for the city.

Easter added that she would like the city to further develop the Fairgrounds area, stating the area should be getting some major attention as the city has a lot of opportunities there.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.