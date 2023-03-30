Voters living in the Farmington R-7 School District will be choosing in Tuesday's election among five candidates running for three open seats on the school’s board of education.

The candidates, all running for three-year terms, are incumbents Jerry Freeman, Angela Hahn and Howard A. Hoehn, as well as first-time candidates Duane G. Hampton and Jeffrey K. Owens II.

Listed in ballot order, the candidates responded to a questionnaire from the Daily Journal.

Angela Hahn

Hahn, a Farmington resident, has a bachelor's degree in education from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, a master's degree in speech communications from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and a master's degree in social work from Washington University in St. Louis.

She is a retired teacher in the Hazelwood School District, and a retired licensed clinical social worker for BJC Behavioral Health. She is currently in private psychotherapy practice.

Hahn is a member of the Farmington Educational Foundation; Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center’s Helping Hands Auxiliary; and PEO, a women’s educational organization.

She said she is running for a seventh term on the board because, “It has been my honor to work with members of the school board, Supt. Matt Ruble, and the administrators and staff of Farmington R-7 School District to accomplish improvement of facilities, financial stability and, most importantly, to promote educational achievement and the wellbeing of our students. I think my educational background, previous experience on the board and the training I have in mental health can be invaluable assets to our students and the incoming superintendent.”

Howard Hoehn

Hoehn and his wife Debbie live in Farmington. The couple has two sons, Josh and Dustin.

Attending Doe Run public school for six years until 1966 when Doe Run consolidated with the Farmington School District, he graduated from Farmington High School in 1973. He attended Mineral Area College where he graduated with an associate degree in 1975. Hoehn graduated with a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 1977.

Currently retired, he is a member of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 and the Missouri Farmers Association.

Serving on the board for 12 years, Hoehn explained why he’s seeking a fifth term.

“I am very proud of our academic success,” he said. “These accomplishments would not be possible if it were for our staff, both classified and certified. We are currently one of the most outstanding school districts in the state of Missouri. I feel that we have an outstanding board of education. I, along with the rest of the board look forward to the future and working with our new superintendent, Dr. Kyle Gibbs. I am running for the board of education after serving 26 years in education in the Farmington School District. I feel that serving on the board is a way to give back to the community for so much that this community has given to me.”

Duane Hampton

Hampton and his wife Lisa live in Park Hills. He is a retired U.S. Army Warrant Officer 3 and has a bachelor’s degree in theology.

Currently self-employed, Hampton is a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and St. Francois County Conservative Club.

He previously served as a city councilman in Nolanville, Texas.

When asked why he’s running for the board of education, Hampton said, “I want to ensure our children are getting a quality education and to ensure they are being taught the skills needed to succeed as an a adult in today’s society. I want to protect our children from being indoctrinated with the woke agenda that is being taught in so many schools across America.”

Jerry Freeman

Freeman and his wife Donna live in Farmington. They are the parents of Josh Freeman and Lindsay Detring Freeman, both Farmington High School graduates.

A graduate of Bismarck High School, Freeman graduated with a degree in business education from East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. He is now retired.

In addition to being a current member of the Farmington R-7 School District board, Freeman is a member of New Heights Church.

Seeking re-election to a third term on the board of education, Freeman recalled the board’s accomplishments during his tenure.

“I feel the accomplishments of our school district is more of a group effort of our whole board instead of an individual effort by one person,” he said. “We work together and try to achieve our goal of having a quality education and safe experience for our students, staff, and administrators, support staffs and our parents of the district. It has been an honor to serve our school district.”

Explaining why he decided to run for re-election, Freeman said, “I want to see our district provide a quality education for the betterment of our future generations of students to be prepared to live quality lives in this ever-changing world. I am very proud of our district teachers, support staff, and administrative team we have at Farmington, and want to be part of a school board that wants the best for our students.”

Jeffrey K. Owens

Owens and his wife Rebecca live in Farmington. They are the parents of Garret, Ella and Gabe Giuliani, and Issac Owens.

A 1998 graduate of Farmington High School, he graduated from Mineral Area College in 2000, and is the retired owner of the Parkland Monument Company.

Owens is a past president of the Mid-America Monument Builders and the Mineral Area Football League. He is also a member of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765.

Explaining why he is running for the board of education, Owens said, “I would like to just feel as if I contributed to making the Farmington School District better than before I was elected. I am running for the Farmington school board in hopes of bringing new ideas and a fresh perspective to the board. I believe change is good within a board. Helping Farmington be the school district that leads the way in our area is what I hope to accomplish with my time on the board, if elected. Black Knight pride burns deep within my heart and that is the passion I will serve the Farmington School District with.”