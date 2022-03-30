Five vie for Farmington School Board seats

Five candidates are running for two seats on the Farmington School Board Tuesday. The terms are for three years.

They are Dylan Nicholson, Kerry Noble, Duane Hampton, Jeff Lawson and Derek Gollaher.

Dylan Nicholson

Dylan Nicholson is running for a first term on the Farmington School Board.

A 2011 Farmington High School Graduate, he is a managing partner of Nicholson Mechanical Contractors.

He currently serves as an ambassador for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and he and his family attends Meadow Heights Church.

Nicholson thinks that teachers today feel like the board members don’t hear their concerns and would like to change that.

“Our teachers are the lifeblood of our schools and board members should listen to their feedback and needs,” he said.

According to Nicholson, parents are now more concerned than ever about the well-being of their children and what they are being taught in the schools.

“My duty will be to listen to the community and ensure that our students have equal access to education and are taught curriculums aligned with high morals and values,” he said.

Kerry Noble

Kerry Noble is running for reelection for his fourth term as a member of the Farmington School Board.

Noble is retired and holds an MBA from Arkansas State University and served in the 1137th MP unit of the Missouri Army National Guard from 1971-1977.

A past member of the Rotary Club International (Paul Harris Recipient), Noble is a former member of the American College of Health Care Executives and past member of Lions Club International. He has previously served on Industrial Development Boards and the Chamber of Commerce.

During his tenure on the board since 2013, Noble spoke about helping pass a major bond issue which resulted in extensive upgrades to the Farmington School District’s facilities and classroom capacities.

“The hard work and dedication of our district administrators and faculty has resulted in continuous advancement and improvement in our student classroom performance, attendance and graduation rates,” he said.

Noble says that as a resident of the city of Farmington for 35 years, he has seen the growth and progress of the community and the importance of making a quality education available to the youth in the community.

“It is my sincere privilege to have had the opportunity to serve as a member of the board of education of such an outstanding school district for the past nine years and to have worked in coordination with other board members who have demonstrated such a strong compassion and commitment to provide the utmost in quality education to our most valuable resource — our children,” he said.

Duane Hampton

Duane Hampton is running for his first term on the Farmington School Board.

A resident of Doe Run, Hampton graduated from Farmington High School in 1989 and served 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2012 as Chief Warrant Officer 3. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology.

Owner of D Hampton Enterprises, Hampton is pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Desloge. He serves as chaplain for the Desloge Police Department, is a member of the Farmington Disabled American Veterans and the St. Francois County Conservative Club.

Hampton previously served three years as city council member in Nolanville, Texas.

“I want to preserve our children’s education and ensure they are learning the basic things needed to be successful in society,” he said. "Our children are the next generation of leaders and I want to ensure they are prepared for the days ahead to make the hard choices in life.”

Jeff Lawson

Incumbent Jeff Lawson, 63, graduated from Farmington High School in 1977 and is semi-retired, working for the city of Fredericktown as an electric supervisor eight months of the year.

First elected to the board in 2012, Lawson has been on the board ever since except for six months. “I didn’t run for one term, but one of the board members left after six months and they asked me to fill the term.”

Lawson states that as a whole, the board has hired and retained good-quality people to teach and run the district.

“In these last 10 years we haven’t really had controversy like we had before I got on the board,” he said.

Speaking about the bond issues passed, Lawson said that everything in the issues were accomplished as promised.

“In years past, sometimes they would pass a bond then divert the money to something else or run out of money,” he said. “We have good people in there that know what they’re doing. I’m glad that some of the bond issues come in under budget.”

Lawson feels that he has an open mind and is not partial in making decisions for the district.

“I feel like I’m fair on all the decisions I make because I don’t have kids or relatives that are in the school system,” he said.

Derek Gollaher

Derek Gollaher is running for his first term on the Farmington School Board.

A local artist, Gollaher is a 2001 graduate of Farmington High School. He and his wife Katie attend the First Baptist Church of Farmington.

“Now I am a father of children that attend the Farmington schools,” he said. “I have enjoyed working with children for many years through teaching children's art classes, to coaching rec league basketball, baseball, soccer, and football.

"I never thought I would be running in any election, but here I am as a parent that wants only the very best for our children. I am ready to work with the other school board members to ensure we continue to improve the quality of education, but I'm also ready to stand my ground by myself if it's something I feel is negative for our children or teachers.

Gollaher said that he will be a wise and responsible eye on the use of district funds, while making sure the evolving needs of students are met as well as fighting for competitive pay for teachers and staff.

“I want to be an ear and voice for our parents and teachers,” he said. “I am ready to swiftly address any concerns that members of our community might have, and fully be open to new ideas they might suggest.

"I would love to increase the communication and transparency between the board and community. I will be in our children's, parents and teacher's corner to be there in any way I can with no fear. Making sound decisions that will have an immediate and prolonged impact on our schools in a positive way. The best education for the best future. I am asking you to please stand with me and our children and teachers.”

