Four cities pick mayors; bizarre Leadington race emerges

Voters in St. Francois County decided several municipal and board races on Tuesday, including mayor races in Desloge, Farmington, Leadwood and Park Hills. Three of those cities will have new mayors.

In an unusual twist, the Leadington aldermanic race for a one-year unexpired term had no candidates officially file, however three people were written in creating a three-way tie.

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler is not sure what will have to happen next. He will be consulting with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday morning.

He is concerned about having to do a run-off election.

“You have to do the publication, print ballots, bill time and the cost to the city,” he said. “I am suggesting that if it is legal that they may want to look into a lottery type of system to prevent Leadington from having to spend $2,000 on another election for an unexpired term that they will have to run again next year.”

Engler said they had few problems on Tuesday.

“We had a great day, very little in the way of hiccups," Engler said. "We had some technology problems at 5:30 a.m. We got them all covered.