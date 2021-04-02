Four compete for seats on NC board

"What I can promise is that all of my decisions as a board member will be based in what I believe is the students’ best interest.”

Froidl said his campaign motto is, “Students. Staff. Success,” which is exactly what he believes should happen.

“If you put the students first in all decisions, that will directly and positively affect all of your staff and lead you to great success as a district. If you want the best education possible for your children, then you want the best staff to create that environment,” he said. “In order to recruit and retain those teachers, we have to increase our wages and improve the Raider brand.”

Froidl said there are several additional avenues that could be taken to increase the district’s financial bottom line.

“As a district, we have many untapped resources to generate revenue outside of the tax dollars that we are provided via the local, state and federal governments. By supplementing the budget with these additional revenue sources we will be able to improve our financial situation as a district,” he said.