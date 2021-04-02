Four compete for seats on NC board

North St. Francois County Board of Education has two seats to be filled, with four candidates racing for them: Incumbents David Mallow and Dave Bahr are being joined in the race by Raven S. Larkin and Adam Froidl.
David Mallow
Mallow, 54 and a resident of Bonne Terre, has worked with Missouri Vocational Enterprises, a division of the Missouri Department of Corrections, for 29 years, the last 17 years as a manager.
Mallow graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from William Penn University in 1990. He has been married to Wendy Crocker Mallow for 21 years, and both are North County High School graduates. His son, Layton, graduated from NCHS last year.
He said he is running for his third term because he wants to see through to completion all of the improvements being made with funding from the bond that passed in June.
“We have a lot of changes at the administration level and a lot of things that will be going on with the bond projects over the next couple years,” he said. “Having some experience on the board, I feel, will help on stability and help that transition.
"Then we have to help our staff on pay. Keeping and wanting people to come to work for us we have to be competitive and ahead of other districts. We want people to become a Raider and stay a Raider.”
Mallow said he feels his prior six years on the board have given him the extra knowledge and experience necessary to be an effective member, as well as his professional and management experience working for a government-related organization.
“The first few years are very demanding, getting to understand what happens to a school district during the year, dealing with government, staff, budgets, policies and purchasing,” he said regarding learning the workings of a board of education. He mentioned he also has his own business, Mallow Rentals, which provides insight from an operational standpoint.
“I feel that these experiences have helped me in the past and will help me in the future to make good decisions for North County,” he said.
He said he is particularly grateful to all of North County staff for the work they have performed in taking care of the students, community and their fellow staff during the pandemic.
Mallow said he has worked 16 years for Harley Davidson/Gold Star HD as a motorcycle riding instructor in The Riding Academy.
Dave Bahr
Dave Bahr, 50, and a resident of Bonne Terre for 44 years, has been married to his wife Sonya for 20 years. He is a business agent for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 148.
A graduate of North County High School, Bahr has an associate degree from Mineral Area College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
Bahr said he is looking to keep his seat on the board because “the youth in our area deserve the best education available.”
“In order to give that education, the school district must be solvent financially, so the district can retain great educators and recruit new ones. I would be honored to serve another term on the board, to help manage the use of the funds from the bond issue passed in 2020,” he said. “These funds will allow the district to provide a safer school for our students, do many upgrades that will help in the long term for retaining and recruiting educators.”
Bahr said he feels particularly qualified to retain the seat because he also sits or has sat on many other boards in several different types of organizations.
“I feel I am a good listener and this helps for better problem-solving,” he said. “My experience has also allowed me to be involved with many budgets and issues that arise regarding them.”
Bahr belongs to the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; Leadbelt Golf Course where he is chairman; Leadbelt Gun Club where he is treasurer; Bonne Terre Cemetery where he is president/sexton; IUOE local 148 PAC where he is treasurer; and Mineral Area Labor Club.
Raven S. Larkin
Larkin, 27, currently works at East Missouri Action Agency in the field of Community Service. She just recently opened her own sports training facility called Gold Star Academy where she is training athletes from boxing to gymnastics, tumbling and warrior programs.
A graduate of North County High School, Larkin said ever since high school, she has wanted to stay on the path of education and obtain as much knowledge as she could. She has studied at Mineral Area College and Saint Louis University, and has many certifications over the past couple of years to accompany her degrees.
Larkin said she comes “from a huge military family” and has gotten the opportunity to work at Scott Air Force base with the American Red Cross “and I loved every second of it. All the respect to our men and women of our armed forces.”
Larkin said one reason she is seeking a position on the board of education is because she loved every second of being involved with the school and the families of the students who attend. She said she has been a student, an athlete, mentor, volunteer and a supporter. She wants this position to showcase her passion for North County, its student body, staff and the community, to help any way she can, and hear what needs to be spoken.
"Everyone has an opinion on things. I feel like I’m open-minded enough to be able to learn and hear those things.”
Larkin said she worked hard to represent the school well when she was a student, has tried to represent North County well as an alum, and her heart, education and passion will contribute greatly to her membership to the board.
“I am involved in a lot, my dad has been sick, unfortunately, so my campaign was a little late getting going, but the community and the school showcased their love and support to my family through all of it and I would be honored to serve on the board to give that support and dedication back,” she said. “Good luck to all of my candidates running against me, you all are some great people. Thank you to everyone.”
Adam Froidl
Adam Froidl, 38 and a resident of Bonne Terre, is beginning his seventh season in the front office of the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals. He and his wife Brittany are North County High School graduates, and their daughter McKinley and son Grayson attend NC Primmary and pre-k, respectively.
After high school, Froidl graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Westminster College in Fulton.
Froidl said, having grown up a Raider, he has a lot of passion for North County schools.
“Now that I have two children of my own attending NC for the next 13 years, I need to do everything I can to help the district to be the best that they can,” he said. “The children in this community are the greatest asset we have and their education should be our top priority. I am not confident that is always the case.
"What I can promise is that all of my decisions as a board member will be based in what I believe is the students’ best interest.”
Froidl said his campaign motto is, “Students. Staff. Success,” which is exactly what he believes should happen.
“If you put the students first in all decisions, that will directly and positively affect all of your staff and lead you to great success as a district. If you want the best education possible for your children, then you want the best staff to create that environment,” he said. “In order to recruit and retain those teachers, we have to increase our wages and improve the Raider brand.”
Froidl said there are several additional avenues that could be taken to increase the district’s financial bottom line.
“As a district, we have many untapped resources to generate revenue outside of the tax dollars that we are provided via the local, state and federal governments. By supplementing the budget with these additional revenue sources we will be able to improve our financial situation as a district,” he said.
“The second item I mentioned here is the Raider brand. We have to be proactive as a district in improving that in the community. A year later from running in 2020 for a spot on the board, and we are still needing to improve our image in the community,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to return the Raider brand to being the best in the region.
"If we are able to do this then we can recruit the best faculty and staff and new families to the district. We need to quit letting other people tell our story and take pride in who we are and who we want to become.”
Froidl said he thinks working for the last 11 years “in a highly-competitive, revenue generation industry, with multimillion dollar budgets, whether that has been at the University of Missouri, University of Wisconsin, or now in St. Louis with the Cardinals” makes him uniquely qualified with real-world financial experience.
“I am also the Cardinals liaison with Cordish Companies on the $260 million phase 2 development of Ballpark Village,” he said. “My job is to not only generate revenue, but to help my partners to increase their brand awareness and improve their brands via marketing opportunities with the Cardinals and Ballpark Village.
"The knowledge I have gained and success I have experienced in this industry will translate directly to my goals of creating new revenue streams for the District and helping to achieve the previously mentioned goals.”
In addition to staying active in the community, attending charitable events and helping with fundraisers, Froidl has been a volunteer coach for the last five seasons for one of NC’s AAU basketball teams. He and his family are also members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills.
