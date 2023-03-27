In the April 4 election, voters living in Mineral Area College Subdistrict 2 will choose among four candidates running for two open seats on the board of trustees. Running for the two, six-year terms are incumbent Camille Nations, Scott Hammack, Elizabeth Clark Poston, and Chris Hulsey.

Subdistrict 2 is made up of the North County, West County, Bismarck and Central school districts. Anyone of voting age living within any of the four school districts is eligible to vote in this election.

The candidates, listed in order on the ballot, responded to a questionnaire from the Daily Journal.

Camille Nations

Nations and her husband, John, live in Bismarck. Nations earned her Associate of Arts Degree from MAC in 1984, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Vocal Music Education K-12 from Southwest Missouri State University in 1986. She retired after working from 1989-2008 as a vocal music director for Central R-3 schools.

Nations is a member of Bismarck United Methodist Church where she serves as chairperson of the Ad Council. In addition to her current position on MAC’s board of trustees, she is a member of the MAC Foundation Board and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, where she serves as secretary.

Running for re-election to the MAC Board of Trustees, Nations was appointed to the board in 2017 following the death of Dr. Don VanHerck. After running unopposed, she has served one full term.

In response to why she is running for re-election, Nations said, “Shortly after being appointed to the board of trustees, Dr. Kurtz announced his retirement. We, as a board, were tasked with searching for a new president. I am proud to have been a part of the decision to hire Dr. Joe Gilgour. In March of 2020, we experienced an unprecedented event — COVID-19. Difficult decisions resulted from declining enrollment. Programs were cut including music and theater. Working with the community and the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, programs will be restored to the curriculum in the fall of 2023, due to an increase in enrollment.

"The business community has been clamoring for years for a state-of-the-art career and technical center. We are preparing to open an 80,500 sq. ft. facility for fall 2023. The new center will house all industrial maintenance programs, as well as a wide range of career tracks; construction, commercial HVAC, HVAC assistant, machine tool, fiber optic programming and installation. An additional 20,000 square feet will be added next year for automotive technology. We have expanded into the Cape Girardeau / Jackson areas, offering A+ scholarship opportunities for students.”

Nations mentioned other accomplishments at the community college during her tenure on the board. They included adding an e-sports team, implementing men’s and women’s soccer teams, opening the Early Childhood Learning Academy and expanding the school’s nursing program into the Cape Girardeau area.

In conclusion, Nations said, “I am part of this community and have witnessed lives being changed for the better because of the quality, affordable opportunities MAC provides. I want to continue to be part of the decision-making processes that advances the needs of the community and our students.”

Scott Hammack

Hammack and his wife Lisa (AuBuchon) Hammack live in Bonne Terre with their two children, Allie and Abbey. A first-time candidate for office, Hammack is a 1981 graduate of North County High School. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from MAC in 1984, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in 1986. He is a wealth advisor for Hammack & Bales Financial Group.

Hammack serves on the boards of the National Children’s Cancer Society, Mineral Area College Foundation and Parkland Hospital Foundation. He is a member of the Mineral Area College Athletic Booster Club, St. Francois County Rotary Club and Meadow Heights Church.

In response to why he is running for the MAC Board of Trustees, Hammack said, “I am very proud of the fact that I was able to move back to our community several years ago after a successful corporate career and open up a business focused on educating and assisting individuals and other small businesses in financial management and wealth management strategies. I have focused my time and talents on giving back to the community in many ways, including supporting many local charities and becoming involved in local boards that help support the community wherever possible. I would like to continue to give back to our community by becoming part of the MAC Board of Trustees as well as continued support of the organizations I am involved with.

“My family and I have always been heavily involved in our local community and continue to look for ways to make a positive impact. I have been a strong supporter of MAC for many years and feel it is a vital part of our community. Without MAC, many local individuals may not be able to attend college. As a MAC alumnus, MAC Foundation board member, and current co-chair for the MAC Capital Campaign, I am enthusiastic about the future of MAC and the opportunities MAC is opening up for students that are interested in a college education and also students involved in the trades. As a business owner with a background in financial management, I feel I am well-positioned to help MAC make this transition and expansion to become an even larger part of the community and feel that becoming a member of the MAC Board of Trustees would give me an even greater opportunity to support the mission of MAC.”

Elizabeth Poston

Poston and her husband, John (Jack), live in Desloge. The couple has three adult children: Sarah Poston Miller (husband, Donovan); John Poston Jr., DDS (wife, Jennifer) and Ann Poston Weeks (husband, Christopher).

A graduate of Central R-3 High School, Poston earned an Associate of Arts Degree from MAC and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Southeast Missouri State University.

She worked 38 years for the Social Security Administration, where she retired in 2014 as a district manager in charge of SSA offices in Creve Coeur, St. Peters and Union.

A first-time candidate for office, Poston explained why she was running for the board of trustees.

“MAC has been a big part of my life,” she said. “My parents both attended Flat River Junior College. Growing up in Flat River, I knew several of the instructors and administrators. Some of them attended my church. Others were friends of my parents. My father, Harold Clark, served on the first MAC board of trustees. I heard about the college’s programs around the dinner table. Both my husband and I received A.A. degrees from MAC. Our three children all attended MAC before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia. My two brothers also attended MAC.”

According to Poston, 30 of the 38 years she worked for SSA involved working in the areas of public relations and management-level jobs.

“I have excellent organizational, problem-solving, and decision-making skills,” she said. “I feel that I have a rather unique perspective of the area due to the type of work I performed. Many of the interviews included questions about educational background and work history. I interviewed hundreds of area residents who did not have the proper skills for today’s job market. MAC will continue to help meet the needs of our local businesses and industries by educating the local workforce. I believe that MAC is the greatest asset of our area, and I want to ensure that the college retains that prestigious position in the future.”

Chris Hulsey

Hulsey and his wife, Ashton, live in Park Hills with their three children, Beckham, 8, Brooklyn, 5, and Sophia, 1. A first-time candidate for office, Hulsey is a 2003 graduate of North County High School. He is the owner of Hulsey Properties.

Hulsey is president of the Downtown Park Hills Association and serves on the boards of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).

In response to why he is running for the MAC Board of Trustees, Hulsey said, “Over the past several years, I have done my best to be a champion for the city of Park Hills where I live and work. In 2008, my cousin and I, along with our wives, started Hulsey Properties with the purchase of one home in Park Hills. Over the last 15 years, that dream has expanded well beyond Park Hills, but along the way we have never lost sight of the importance of the city we live in. From remodeling derelict buildings into beautiful living spaces, to opening businesses on Main Street, and helping other business owners realize their own dreams, I hope to be known for being a catalyst for downtown revitalization.

“I have a desire to be an asset to my community in whatever capacity I can. I believe, having grown a company from the ground up, that I have the skills necessary to fulfill the obligations of the position. Working with others in positions of authority, helping to set and approve policies, setting and monitoring budgets, holding those in leadership roles accountable, and making fiscally responsible decisions are all necessary skill sets for anyone in private business to succeed.”