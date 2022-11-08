Gallaher, Graf win in SFC

St. Francois County election precincts and Election Central had a busy Election Day on Tuesday, as attested by County Clerk Kevin Engler who also acknowledged the evening was not without its share of challenges.

"It was a pretty good turnout. More people turned out at the polls. We had 10,000 more people vote at Election Central last time," he said. "Because of the length of the ballot, it took some time. Our guys did great, there wasn't more than a 10-minute wait even though there were lines.

"I went to every precinct today and they were running like clockwork. People were being processed correctly, they were quick."

Results were slow to trickle onto the homepage of the St. Francois County government website.

At about 9:45 p.m., Engler acknowledged a couple of technical problems with Desloge precincts 1 and 3 that required hand-counting the ballots of Desloge 3, which would take some time. Before 10 p.m., on the homepage, the results for 20 of 22 precincts were taken down and replaced with the phrase, "A final unofficial total will be posted tomorrow November (9th) 2022".

Before it was deleted, it stated 17,272 votes were cast.

The general election Tuesday in St. Francois County appeared to reflect the county's massive shift to the Republican Party.

St. Francois County voters widely supported Republican Eric Schmitt for U.S. senator; Republican Scott Fitzgerald for state auditor and Jason Smith for U.S. representative (all of whom won statewide) but voters were split on Amendment 3, the marijuana measure. By 10:30 p.m. the measure was also split statewide, with half of polls statewide reporting.

County voters only had two opposed local races appearing on the ballot, those for Presiding Commissioner and Recorder of Deeds. Each race pitted an incumbent Republican candidate against a Libertarian contender.

Presiding Commissioner

Voters decided incumbent Harold Gallaher will keep his seat as Presiding Commissioner. The 20 of 22 precinct totals gave him 12,525 votes, or 78%, versus Libertarian Ryan Cooper's 3,413 votes.

Gallaher has stated he has helped with tremendous growth, efficiency and progress in the county in his eight years and wants to continue in that progress. He has worked to get the Berry Road Bridge rebuilt and the Road and Bridge property upgraded and revamped, along with having the county jail upgraded and modernized. A current project being started is having the Juvenile Detention Center facilities upgraded to be more efficient and better able to house staff.

A major concern for Gallaher is the at-grade crossings on US 67 and he is actively working with MoDOT on solutions to remove them for motorist safety.

Gallaher spoke about his latest win.

"The early returns show that it is a good win. I'm happy that Ryan Cooper was a very good candidate. He ran a clean campaign and I appreciated that. We will start with business as usual. I want to thank the voters and am happy about the good voter turnout," Gallaher said.

Recorder of Deeds

According to the unofficial tallies as of press time Tuesday night, Incumbent Jay Graf was slated to keep the keys to the Recorder of Deeds office for the next four years, having defeated Libertarian challenger Jacob Goff by a tally of 12,577 to 3,421, or 78% of the vote.

Despite repeated attempts by the Daily Journal, Graf was unavailable for comment.