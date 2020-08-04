Gannon wins District 3 Senate race

Unofficial results show De Soto resident Elaine Gannon will represent Missouri Senate District 3, the office vacated by Gary Romine last fall. District 3 voters fall into Jefferson, St. Francois, Iron, Reynolds, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties.
The unofficial vote tally as of 11:30 p.m. was 10,630 for Gannon, 9,194 for Joshua Barrett and 5,428 for Kent Scism. Since all appeared on the Republican ticket in the primary with no Democratic challengers on Nov. 3, the contest is decided.
The race was somewhat tumultuous, with Barrett entering the race after having reportedly worked on Scism’s campaign. Gannon, who termed out of her 115th District seat on the Missouri House of Representatives this year, decided to throw her hat in the ring on the last day of filing. A flurry of negative mailers and flyers had been making their way to residents’ mailboxes in recent days.
“It’s been an interesting race,” she said by phone on Tuesday night, once the unofficial results were released.
“I truly appreciate the support I received from voters and volunteers across the region. I also want to thank organized labor and all of the state’s education organizations – the MSTA, Better Schools for Missouri, and the NEA – for all of their support. I could not have done this without you,” Gannon said. “In the Missouri Senate, I will work hard for this district. I will stand up for our values, fight for policies like increased workforce training opportunities that can help attract family-supporting jobs to this region, and work to lower taxes and get unnecessary red tape out of our way.”
Gannon has served four terms in the Missouri House and currently serves on the De Soto School Board. Before running for office, she spent 32 years as a coach and teacher for De Soto Public Schools.
Raised in Bismarck, she currently lives in De Soto with her husband, Dennis, who serves as Jefferson County Executive. They are active members of First Baptist Church in De Soto and have two sons.
115th Missouri House
Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway was the Republican primary winner for the District 115 Missouri House of Representatives seat. She defeated Ryan Jones and Marvin Fricke.
Buchheit-Courtway, of Festus, will now face Democrat Cynthia Nugent, of Bloomsdale, in the Nov. 3 election. Nugent ran unopposed in the primary. They will square off to take over Elaine Gannon's seat.
District 115 includes parts of Jefferson, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve Counties.
Buchheit-Courtway won 52.323% of the votes with 2,399 votes. Jones, of De Soto, got 1,719 votes; Fricke, of De Soto, got 467.
After her victory, Buchheit-Courtway said she is feeling deeply humbled and grateful to the voters in the 115th district.
“This was a tough campaign, but our team worked very hard and were determined to carry our message and vision to all parts of the district,” she said. “I have heard from many citizens that they are tired of the fighting and bickering at all levels of government. I have also heard from the people that they want our constitutional rights defended and protected, whether it is Right to Life or our Second Amendment rights. At the same time, we have to work together to find the solutions to put our people back to work.”
She also said she will be meeting soon with her team to discuss their next steps for the November election.
Buchheit-Courtway works full-time at Mercy Hospital Jefferson as the health information services specialist and works part-time at Enterprise Bank and Trust in De Soto.
116th Missouri House
Incumbent Dale Wright defeated Bryant Wolfin in the Republican primary for the District 116 Missouri House of Representatives seat.
There is no Democratic challenger for the Nov. 3 election so Wright’s victory assures him a second term.
District 116 covers about 37,000 residents in portions of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Perry Counties.
Wright, of Farmington, won 58.607% of the votes with 3,779 votes. Wolfin, of Ste. Genevieve, got 2,669 votes.
After this victory, Wright said he feels humbled and honored that people want him to come back and continuing representing them.
“I appreciate their support of me and their faith in me,” he said. “And I will continue to try to put their interests ahead of special interests and big money, lobbyists and big money donors, which I think sometimes happens. I just have tried to put their needs ahead of anything else and I will continue to do that.”
In his first term, Wright served on four legislative committees: healthcare-mental health, insurance, special committee on aging, and sub-committee on healthcare policy. He also had his House Bill 2315, which authorizes the conveyance of three state properties in Ste. Genevieve County from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, passed and signed into law.
