Gannon wins District 3 Senate race

Gannon has served four terms in the Missouri House and currently serves on the De Soto School Board. Before running for office, she spent 32 years as a coach and teacher for De Soto Public Schools.

Raised in Bismarck, she currently lives in De Soto with her husband, Dennis, who serves as Jefferson County Executive. They are active members of First Baptist Church in De Soto and have two sons.

115th Missouri House

Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway was the Republican primary winner for the District 115 Missouri House of Representatives seat. She defeated Ryan Jones and Marvin Fricke.

Buchheit-Courtway, of Festus, will now face Democrat Cynthia Nugent, of Bloomsdale, in the Nov. 3 election. Nugent ran unopposed in the primary. They will square off to take over Elaine Gannon's seat.

District 115 includes parts of Jefferson, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve Counties.

Buchheit-Courtway won 52.323% of the votes with 2,399 votes. Jones, of De Soto, got 1,719 votes; Fricke, of De Soto, got 467.

After her victory, Buchheit-Courtway said she is feeling deeply humbled and grateful to the voters in the 115th district.