Gerrymandering issue on Nov. 3 ballot

The one-hour forum will consist of questions submitted by audience members and will be moderated by Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science at Drury and director of the Meador Center. The forum will be recorded and posted for later viewing as well.

Former Republican U.S. Senator and UN ambassador John Danforth condemned the amendment in May in an article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, saying, “I was proud to support the Clean Missouri amendment on the 2018 ballot. The amendment changed the state constitution to clean up Missouri politics in various ways, but above all by reducing the role of politics in the way state House and Senate districts are drawn…

"[T]he Legislature must stop its attempts to overturn voters. If it insists on attacking voters, I will vote 'no' on the legislators’ gerrymandering amendment and encourage every Missouri voter to do the same. The integrity of Missouri’s democracy is at stake."

Danforth was an ordained Episcopal priest and helped lead the “Republicans for Amendment 1” coalition in 2018.

But local Republican lawmakers disagree.

Rep. Mike Henderson, 117th District, said he thought the issue of lobbyist gifts was the main reason Missouri voters approved Clean Missouri.