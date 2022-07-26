Gilliam challenged by Dudley for prosecutor spot

Incumbent Melissa Gilliam will be facing off against local attorney Blake Dudley in the Aug. 2 primary election to determine which will be the Republican candidate for the position of St. Francois County prosecuting attorney in the Nov. 8 general election. Because there is no Democratic candidate running for the position of prosecuting attorney, the winner of the Republican primary election will be the de facto winner of the general election.

Both candidates were asked to respond to an identical list of questions regarding themselves and the position of St. Francois County prosecuting attorney.

Melissa Gilliam

After a 17-year career as a prosecutor, Melissa Gilliam began serving as the St. Francois County prosecuting attorney on Jan. 1, 2019.

“As many will recall, I inherited an office in crisis, suffering from years of neglect,” she said. “My team and I worked day and night to right the ship. I’m proud to say that we’ve now created a stable, experienced, and effective team, and this has contributed to crime reduction in our county. At a time when crime is exploding around the country, St. Francois County has experienced a 20% drop in serious crime since I took office.

“I care deeply about St. Francois County. It is home to me. I grew up here, went to Farmington High School, and my family resides here to this day. My dad is a retired IBEW labor union electrician, and my mom is a long-time local real estate agent and has supported many organizations in the community over the years. My parents taught me the value of hard work and a strong community. I ran for prosecuting attorney because I want St. Francois County to be a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to Gilliam, she knew she wanted to be in public service immediately after graduating from law school at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

“I began my career as a prosecutor in Colorado Springs in 1998 and then served as an assistant circuit attorney in the city of St. Louis from 2001 to 2016,” she said. “During my time in St. Louis, I received the type of prosecution experience you can’t get anywhere else. I prosecuted and convicted dozens of murderers and hundreds of violent offenders.

“Despite a successful prosecution career in St. Louis, I wanted to return home to St. Francois County to make a difference to the community that gave so much to me. In 2014, I moved back home with my husband and high school sweetheart, Daniel Kellogg, and our young son. Dan and I look forward to continuing to build our deep roots in this community for the rest of our lives.”

Gilliam noted that she has been honored to have her expertise as a prosecutor recognized in both the state of Missouri and nationally. She is a regular instructor for the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and has served as an adjunct faculty member teaching trial techniques at Saint Louis University School of Law and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Asked what she has accomplished while serving as the county prosecuting attorney, Gilliam said, “You don’t have to look far to see the damage that can be done by a lead prosecutor whose prosecution experience is outdated or lacking. Having an experienced top prosecutor is especially important in an office like ours, where everyone — including me — has a caseload. My experience allows me to take and try the most serious and difficult cases. I’ve personally prosecuted the worst of the worst since I was elected and have convicted them all. I’m also able to train our newer and less experienced prosecutors so they can effectively serve the community. This training is essential to ensure we have the most skilled prosecutors possible.

“While I have over two decades of experience, I still seek the input of other experts in the field because I believe in continually improving the office. Since I inherited an office in crisis, I applied for and received grant funding from the Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance to do a top to bottom assessment of the office in 2019. Researchers from the Prosecutors Center for Excellence made multiple site visits to assess the office and gave me many expert recommendations for best practices, most of which have already been implemented.”

Gilliam asserts that one of her first priorities as prosecuting attorney was to improve the referral process between her office and its law enforcement partners.

“We work hand in hand with 12 different law enforcement agencies to ensure that offenders are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “The charging rate of cases in my office over the past three years has averaged 78%, which is well above national and state averages. For example, the charging rate in St. Louis is 45% of police referrals. I’m proud that we help law enforcement develop strong cases that hold offenders accountable.

“I’m particularly proud of our work on behalf of victims of domestic violence. I applied for and received grant funding for a victim advocate professional dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence. This advocate helps crime victims receive resources, counseling, housing assistance and more. We are here to assist victims through the criminal justice system, which can be a scary time in someone’s life.”

Gilliam attested that the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office experienced higher turnover during the transition from the prior administration in 2019, which she added, was to be expected.

“I was able to stabilize the staff in the office, and now turnover is lower than most Missouri prosecution offices during the same time,” she said. “I’m proud to have assembled a terrific team of dedicated professionals who work hard days, nights, and weekends to keep this community safe.”

Acknowledging that financial resources are always a challenge, Gilliam affirmed that she has been able to bring additional resources to the office with minimum cost to county taxpayers.

“I’ve expanded the office to add four additional prosecutors, four additional legal secretaries and an additional investigator,” she said. “Six of these new positions are funded by grants and come at no extra cost to St. Francois County taxpayers. The four new attorneys are all highly seasoned prosecutors who can handle tough cases and help me develop the less experienced attorneys.

“Salaries are challenging, and money is the top reason an employee leaves our office. In response, we strive to create an environment where people have high job satisfaction, if not the highest pay. Recently an attorney who left our office for more money returned, stating that she missed our office culture and that our mission was worth more than money to her.”

Reflecting on what qualities and characteristics make for an effective prosecutor, Gilliam said, “I believe there is no substitute for significant recent and relevant experience. This job has changed significantly in the last 20 years, and there is no time for on-the-job training. The leader must hit the ground running with significant trial and management experience. My trial experience is unmatched, and I’ve had valuable training and experience in office leadership. I personally handle a caseload and jury trials, all while managing an office of 25 people and providing stewardship over the office budget and resources.

“An effective lead prosecutor must have an appropriate relationship with law enforcement. While the police and prosecutors are independent of each other, we both have the same goal. I’ve worked closely with law enforcement during my entire career, and I have the utmost respect for those who put themselves in harm's way on behalf of our community. However, the job of prosecutor is not to serve as a ‘rubber stamp.’ An effective and ethical prosecutor must review police referrals to ensure that they are legally sufficient. Sometimes additional evidence may be required. Sometimes cases are legally impossible, such as when cases are presented after the statute of limitations has expired. At those times, it’s the job of the prosecutor to take appropriate action, either to work with the police to obtain additional evidence or decline charges. It is an important role of the prosecutor to provide checks and balances in the criminal justice system to protect the liberty of all citizens by using the law and evidence to drive decisions.”

Gilliam went on to say that an effective lead prosecutor must know and follow all ethical rules and understand that the role of the prosecutor is to seek justice within the bounds of the law and not merely to convict.

“Under the American legal system, the prosecutor serves the public interest and should act with integrity and balanced judgment to increase public safety. The prosecutor should seek to protect the innocent and convict the guilty, consider the interests of victims and witnesses, and respect the constitutional and legal rights of all persons, including suspects and defendants.”

Listing her top priorities if re-elected St. Francois County prosecuting attorney, Gilliam said, “Now that the office has stabilized, I’ve begun to turn my attention to building one of the best offices in the state. The people of St. Francois County deserve no less. This includes continuing to build strong and credible relationships with community stakeholders in order to further strengthen crime-fighting efforts in the county; reducing and eliminating the backlog created by my predecessor and COVID-19 so that justice in St. Francois County is both swift and certain; increasing transparency and public education regarding how the criminal justice system works in their community [because] an engaged citizenry is a powerful crime-fighting tool; partnering with community agencies to obtain additional resources to assist victims involved in the criminal justice system; and working to increase the pay for support staff who are the backbone of the office.”

Blake Dudley

Growing up in St. Louis and graduating from Ladue High School in 1988, Blake Dudley attended the University of Kansas, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1992. He went on to attend the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctorate degree in 1995. He received his Missouri law license in October 1995.

Dudley, along with his wife Linda and their son Devon have a home just outside of Farmington. Throughout his career, he has also lived in Desloge and Park Hills.

Asked what experience he would bring to the position of prosecuting attorney for St. Francois County, Dudley said, “I started my legal career as an assistant prosecutor of St. Francois County in 1995. In my years with the prosecutor’s office, I prosecuted countless criminal cases and tried many difficult jury trials on charges such as child molestation, sexual assault, manslaughter, and drug trafficking.

“As a prosecutor, I helped create a county-wide joint task force to address domestic violence and became a board member of the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council. To help give our victims a voice, I guest lectured at the police academy on investigating and reporting domestic crimes.”

For the past 23 years, Dudley has had an extensive law practice in which he appeared before courts throughout the Southeast Missouri Region.

“I have tried cases, assisted and consulted with other attorneys and even prosecutors on nearly every type of criminal case,” he said. “Through my proven honesty and demonstrated respect, I have developed strong professional relationships with prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement officers and agencies across at least nine local counties. During a period of temporary vacancy, I served as the acting attorney for the local juvenile office.

“I have extensive experience in civil law, in areas of local government, state administrative agencies, and real estate transactions — all of which give me a solid foundation to address the civil law needs of our county in the prosecuting attorney’s capacity as the attorney for our county government.”

Dudley added that he has maintained a 26-year relationship providing free advice and services to the staff and residents of the women’s shelter in Bonne Terre. He has also been appointed or volunteered in civil cases protecting the interests of children and giving free legal services to the poor and indigent.

Considering the qualities and characteristics that make for an effective prosecutor, Dudley said, “The prosecutor must first and foremost act as a selfless servant of the community. The prosecutor must be willing to go forward with difficult cases for the right reasons. Their sworn duty is to protect the rights of every member of this community by strictly enforcing our laws while applying our local community’s standards and good common sense. This can only be accomplished by approachability and honesty.

“The prosecutor must develop and maintain a strong working relationship with our front line, the law enforcement officers. The prosecutor must always be available day or night to provide legal assistance to law enforcement throughout their investigation and interventions. The prosecutor must be responsive to law enforcement to maximize the safety of our citizens and justice for our crime victims.”

Commenting that the foundation for earning and keeping the trust of victims, the community and the entire justice system, Dudley said, “The prosecutor must be honest with him or herself as well as to the crime victims and the courts. Any deception or exaggeration yields only a loss of credibility. To be effective, the prosecutor must recognize the strengths and weaknesses of both sides of every case. Our vulnerable crime victims must be able to trust the prosecutor to give them the fortitude to stand against their abusers. For justice to be served, our courts and juries must have absolute faith in the integrity of the prosecutor.”

If elected, Dudley discussed what his top priorities would be as prosecuting attorney.

“One of my top priorities will be to restore confidence in the office of prosecuting attorney by repairing an evident fractured relationship between law enforcement, the public and the prosecuting attorney’s office,” he said. “The prosecutor’s office would renew its commitment to open communication and rapid response to support our law enforcement’s effort to safeguard our citizens; fight against the catch and release of repeating criminals by promptly filing appropriate charges, opposing their release, and aggressively prosecuting the offenses; and recognizing the devastating impact of illegal drugs upon families, and its threat to the safety of our community, I would strictly enforce our drug laws, while encouraging rehabilitative treatment programs.”

He added, “While not excluding from consideration, I would give preference to new hires residing in or willing to become part of our community. In the past three-and-a-half years there has been a turnover of 17 lawyers for four assistant prosecutor positions. Four non-employee contractors from outside our area are regularly used for the filing of charges and jury trials. If I am elected prosecutor, I will foster a positive working environment to discourage turnover.”