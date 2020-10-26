Henderson, Dorsett compete for 117th District seat in Missouri House

Incumbent Mike Henderson, a Republican, and Democrat Tony Dorsett will compete for the 117th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.
The district represents a large portion of St. Francois County and includes the areas of Bonne Terre, Terre Du Lac, Frankclay, Leadwood, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington, Bismarck, Farmington, Doe Run and Iron Mountain Lake. State representative terms are two years long and, because of Missouri term limits, can be consecutively repeated only three more times for a total of four, two-year terms.
Mike Henderson
A 37-year resident of Desloge, Henderson is a retired teacher, coach and administrator for the North County School District, having worked from 1983-2014. He ran for Missouri House of Representatives in 2016 and has held the office ever since.
A 1978 Jackson High School graduate, Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, and earned his master's and specialist degrees from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Desloge, Farmington Elks, NRA, local Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, and has served at various times as a member of MSTA and MASA.
He said his decision to run for reelection “was easy.”
“I taught government to freshmen students for many years. I have always enjoyed studying and teaching students how the governmental system works and for the past four years, I’ve gained experience and learned how to make government work and be effective for the people in our area, as well as those living in the state of Missouri,” he said.
One of the biggest challenges facing Missouri, he said, was the economy, which he described as “strong, but can always be stronger.”
“Our number one and two economic drivers for the state of Missouri are agriculture and tourism. The biggest long-term issue we currently face is job security and job creation,” he said, noting he has served the past two years as vice chairman of the Workforce Development Committee.
Henderson said education is an integral part of the economy. “For years, we have tried to convince students and parents that everyone needed a four-year degree in college. I believe there is a need for students to attend universities and to receive their Bachelor of Science degree, but not all students.
“We also need highly trained welders, electricians, carpenters and many others who are trained in technical occupations. These hands-on jobs provide a great living for families in the 117th district. As a state we need to continue to make it easier, not harder, for our young adults to get credentials needed to be successful in the technical occupations. To attract and keep these jobs in Missouri we need the workforce readily available and need to keep taxes low.”
Henderson said he is proud that, during his four years in office, he has passed eight pieces of legislation, including laws to help the Farmington Industrial Park, to help St. Francois County with a special road and bridge tax and to correct billing practices of the Insurance Industry.
“This past year I carried and passed a bill to help the Corrections Department by allowing them to regulate drones flying over our prisons. They became aware of drones being used to drop contraband into our correctional facilities at night yet there were no laws regulating this new technology. They now have a legal basis to deal with and stop this dangerous situation,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Henderson added that he is a pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment candidate “who wants common sense solutions for the challenges we face.”
Tony Dorsett
On the Democratic ticket, small business owner and truck driver Tony Dorsett is throwing his hat in the ring to challenge Henderson.
An alumni of Farmington High School and the U.S. military, Dorsett has lived in Bonne Terre for more than 30 years, and in St. Francois County for more than 50 years. After attending Farmington High School, he served 13 years in the military, including three years of active duty in the U.S. Army, followed by 10 years as a member of the Missouri Army Reserves in Farmington. He is a former member of the Teamsters and helped Pipefitters 562 build the prison in Bonne Terre, and owns and operates Dorsett Trucking LLC and Dorsett Truck Repair.
Dorsett, 57, said he’ll bring his knowledge and experience from the working world to Jefferson City, while striving to protect union workers and state pensions, improving access to affordable healthcare, and making sure fiscal oversight happens under his watch. He said he is a firm believer in the 2nd Amendment, does not believe in defunding the police, and he firmly believes “Right to Work is Wrong for Missouri,” he said.
"I know first-hand how hard it is to own a small business. The exorbitant cost of insurance, like workman's comp, can break many small businesses, not to mention healthcare and its costs. I certainly know of that first-hand also,” he said, having recently survived bladder cancer and leukemia.
“I could not have afforded my healthcare, especially my treatments and medications, without the VA,” he said. “No one should go without medical care or medications because they're too sick to work, or because they can't afford their insurance premiums, deductibles or medicine. Healthcare is one of my top priorities."
Dorsett said he decided to run for office out of frustration.
“I was very frustrated with some decisions coming out of Jefferson City, and was told if I wanted real change that actually benefited small business, then I should run for office,” he said. “Small, privately-owned businesses ought to be supported during these challenging economic times, and I believe I could be an asset in meeting the needs of this crucial sector if I am elected. Jobs will be created and this will strengthen the local economy.”
When asked what the biggest challenge might be for Missourians at this time, Dorsett said he thought social and political division was a detriment to the state.
“Until we can unite in some form, we cannot overcome our issues,” he said. “I would focus on policies and plans that benefit all Missourians regardless of party platform. I have to admit, I’m not much of a politician — I’d rather listen to a variety of points of view to make a sound decision, than to spend a lot of time talking at people.”
Dorsett said he’d like to help educators.
“I believe there are issues in our education system that need to be addressed by teachers, parents, and interested community members to help our students become more successful,” he said. “Teachers should not have to cover any expenses to provide classroom materials for students.”
Mental health assistance, especially for veterans, is something he’s concerned about. “I will give my support to the efforts to advance mental health programs including suicide prevention, addiction and depression,” he said. “I am also interested in developing, or expanding, state level programs in order to assist veterans, both physically and mentally.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.