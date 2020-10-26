Henderson, Dorsett compete for 117th District seat in Missouri House

"I know first-hand how hard it is to own a small business. The exorbitant cost of insurance, like workman's comp, can break many small businesses, not to mention healthcare and its costs. I certainly know of that first-hand also,” he said, having recently survived bladder cancer and leukemia.

“I could not have afforded my healthcare, especially my treatments and medications, without the VA,” he said. “No one should go without medical care or medications because they're too sick to work, or because they can't afford their insurance premiums, deductibles or medicine. Healthcare is one of my top priorities."

Dorsett said he decided to run for office out of frustration.

“I was very frustrated with some decisions coming out of Jefferson City, and was told if I wanted real change that actually benefited small business, then I should run for office,” he said. “Small, privately-owned businesses ought to be supported during these challenging economic times, and I believe I could be an asset in meeting the needs of this crucial sector if I am elected. Jobs will be created and this will strengthen the local economy.”

When asked what the biggest challenge might be for Missourians at this time, Dorsett said he thought social and political division was a detriment to the state.