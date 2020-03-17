Here's the current list of August candidates for the area
Filing opens for Aug. 4 primary
Filing for the Aug. 4 primary ends March 31 at 5 p.m. Here is the current list of candidates with just a few additions from the first day of filing.

In the ones with both Democrat and Republican candidates, the winners will be determined in the Nov. 3 election.

In St. Francois County, the following candidates filed:

Sheriff: Incumbent Dan Bullock and Don Ebner filed in the Republican primary.

District 1 County Commissioner: Incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse Rupp filed in the Republican primary.

District 2 County Commissioner: Incumbent Patrick Mullins filed as Democrat. Steven Weinhold and Greg Montgomery filed as a Republican.

Assessor: Eric Dugal filed in the Republican primary.

Coroner: Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders filed in the Republican primary.

Treasurer: Parks Peterson filed in the Republican primary.

County administrator: Incumbent Gary Matheny has filed for reelection in the Republican primary.

In Madison County, the following candidates filed:

Madison County Sheriff: Incumbent Katy McCutcheon filed in the Democrat primary and Kyle Danback filed in the Republican primary.

Madison County Commissioner I: Bill Rice, incumbent Tom Stephens, and Wade Parsley filed for in Republican primary.

Commissioner II: Incumbent Larry Kemp filed in the Republican primary.

Madison County Assessor: Paula K. Francis filed in the Republican primary.

Madison County Coroner: Incumbent Collin Follis filed in the Democrat primary. Larry Whitchurch has filed in the Republican primary. 

Madison County Treasurer: Incumbent Jessica Stevens filed in the Republican primary.

Madison County Public Administrator: Incumbent Carol LaChance filed in the Republican primary.

Madison County Surveyor: Brian Wells has filed for surveyor in the Republican primary.

For State Offices, the following candidates filed:

3rd District Senate (filling Gary Romine's vacancy): Kent Scism and Joshua Barrett have filed in the Republican primary.

115th District Representative (incumbent Elaine Gannon has termed out): Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, Marvin Fricke and Ryan Jones have filed in the Republican primary.

116th District Representative: Incumbent Dale Wright is being challenged by Bryant Wolfin in the Republican primary.

117th District Representative: Incumbent Mike Henderson has filed in the Republican primary. Tony Dorsett has filed in the Democrat primary.

118th District Representative: Incumbent Mike McGirl is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.

144th District Representative: Incumbent Chris Dinkins is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.

145th District Representative: Incumbent Rick Francis is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.

