Here's the current list of August candidates for the area

Filing for the Aug. 4 primary ends March 31 at 5 p.m. Here is the current list of candidates with just a few additions from the first day of filing.
In the ones with both Democrat and Republican candidates, the winners will be determined in the Nov. 3 election.
In St. Francois County, the following candidates filed:
Sheriff: Incumbent Dan Bullock and Don Ebner filed in the Republican primary.
District 1 County Commissioner: Incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse Rupp filed in the Republican primary.
District 2 County Commissioner: Incumbent Patrick Mullins filed as Democrat. Steven Weinhold and Greg Montgomery filed as a Republican.
Assessor: Eric Dugal filed in the Republican primary.
Coroner: Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders filed in the Republican primary.
Treasurer: Parks Peterson filed in the Republican primary.
County administrator: Incumbent Gary Matheny has filed for reelection in the Republican primary.
In Madison County, the following candidates filed:
Madison County Sheriff: Incumbent Katy McCutcheon filed in the Democrat primary and Kyle Danback filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Commissioner I: Bill Rice, incumbent Tom Stephens, and Wade Parsley filed for in Republican primary.
Commissioner II: Incumbent Larry Kemp filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Assessor: Paula K. Francis filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Coroner: Incumbent Collin Follis filed in the Democrat primary. Larry Whitchurch has filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Treasurer: Incumbent Jessica Stevens filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Public Administrator: Incumbent Carol LaChance filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Surveyor: Brian Wells has filed for surveyor in the Republican primary.
For State Offices, the following candidates filed:
3rd District Senate (filling Gary Romine's vacancy): Kent Scism and Joshua Barrett have filed in the Republican primary.
115th District Representative (incumbent Elaine Gannon has termed out): Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, Marvin Fricke and Ryan Jones have filed in the Republican primary.
116th District Representative: Incumbent Dale Wright is being challenged by Bryant Wolfin in the Republican primary.
117th District Representative: Incumbent Mike Henderson has filed in the Republican primary. Tony Dorsett has filed in the Democrat primary.
118th District Representative: Incumbent Mike McGirl is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.
144th District Representative: Incumbent Chris Dinkins is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.
145th District Representative: Incumbent Rick Francis is at this time unchallenged in the Republican primary.