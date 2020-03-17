Here's the current list of August candidates for the area

Filing for the Aug. 4 primary ends March 31 at 5 p.m. Here is the current list of candidates with just a few additions from the first day of filing.

In the ones with both Democrat and Republican candidates, the winners will be determined in the Nov. 3 election.

In St. Francois County, the following candidates filed:

Sheriff: Incumbent Dan Bullock and Don Ebner filed in the Republican primary.

District 1 County Commissioner: Incumbent Gay Wilkinson and Jesse Rupp filed in the Republican primary.

District 2 County Commissioner: Incumbent Patrick Mullins filed as Democrat. Steven Weinhold and Greg Montgomery filed as a Republican.

Assessor: Eric Dugal filed in the Republican primary.

Coroner: Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders filed in the Republican primary.

Treasurer: Parks Peterson filed in the Republican primary.

County administrator: Incumbent Gary Matheny has filed for reelection in the Republican primary.

In Madison County, the following candidates filed: