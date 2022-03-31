IML seeks 10-cent tax for parks

Money for maintaining the public parks in Iron Mountain Lake is once again on the ballot.

On Tuesday, residents will be asked to vote yes or no to a 10-cent tax per $100 assessed valuation to be levied for public parks.

“It’s mainly for the upkeep of our parks — keeping the grass cut and weed-eating done — trying to clean the place up,” Mayor Pro Tem Ed Harr said.

In the city, the land all around the lake and the dual lanes coming in are considered park land, according to Harr.

Ward I Alderman Stew Dunivan said right now there are 10 volunteers who use their own equipment to take care of the park land.

“They just go (out of the way) over the last two years to keep our lake really looking nice,” he explained. “And we want to reestablish the park board. So those folks at least aren't having to use their own equipment and pay for their own gas, especially with gas prices being what they are. Now, of course, we didn't know that was going to happen when we put this in.”

Dunivan said he wants the volunteers to know they are appreciated and supported by the city.

“We feel like all the citizens from the community should pitch in on that and the people who are actually doing the physical labor shouldn’t have to cover the financial part of it as well,” he added.

The same issue was on the ballot in 2010 but as a one-cent tax. The measure passed, Dunivan said, but the paperwork was never filed.

“I was a park board president two years ago,” he continued. “The park board had kind of gone away. And we reestablished the park board, only to get in there and realize that the funds that we thought were going in there every year, that paperwork never got turned in. So we basically had to start over from scratch.”

Residents of Iron Mountain Lake will also be voting on the mayor and five aldermen positions, although the three of the races are uncontested and three have no candidate vying.

Harr is running uncontested for mayor. Faron Henson and Allen Grafton are running uncontested in Wards I and II, respectively. No candidates filed for one open seat in Ward II and two seats in Ward III.

Dunivan said they could still have write-in candidates, but they had empty seats this year, too.

“One of our wards is really hard to keep a couple of bodies in those seats,” he explained. “We've talked to the Missouri Municipal League. We aren’t forced to have six board members. We'd like to have six.

"Our hope is after this election, we can go out and maybe recruit some folks and bring them on to the board.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

