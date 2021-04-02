In Desloge, 3 vie for mayor, 2 for Ward 3 alderman

“No tipping of the scales per-say,” she added.

If she is elected mayor, Sadler also wants to have a bi-monthly or a quarterly meeting for Desloge residents.

“Have coffee with the mayor and tell me your visions, ideas, what you want to change,” she said.

She said she realizes the Board of Alderman has more control over many decisions, but she would like everyone to come together as one, so everyone can be happy.

“Now with that said, we cannot fix everything and many things take time,” she said, “but I want the citizens to know they are being heard and understand.”

Sadler also wants to have a newsletter again for the residents’ voices to be heard.

“I also want their stories to be told of living their life and raising families here,” she added. “This will strengthen the ties between the community and the city.”

Salder said she is also running to help city workers by making their daily work lives better with less angry phone calls and more gratification for a job well done.

She said she is the best candidate for the position because she is doing this solely for the community.