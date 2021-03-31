In Leadwood, 3 vie for mayoral seat, 2 for alderman seat in Ward 2

Three candidates will be on the ballot for Leadwood mayor in Tuesday’s election.

Ed Austin, Dennis Parks, and registered write-in candidate Randy Howard are vying to take over for David Henry, who resigned citing health issues.

Ed Austin

Austin, 47, is married with three children, two foster children, and seven grandchildren. He works as a mechanic.

Over the past 20 years of residency in Leadwood, he has watched streets and buildings deteriorate, so he said he running for office to try to fix and clean the streets and buildings and to make the town safer and more pleasant to view, travel through and live in.

“I would like to try to help the general public get answers to any questions that they have and try to better the community,” he added.

As a long-term resident, Austin said he feels that everyone is set in their ways.

“So maybe someone new is what it takes to make a change to better the community,” he said. “I am also willing to listen to the residents of the city for their input and take it into consideration.