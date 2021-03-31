In Leadwood, 3 vie for mayoral seat, 2 for alderman seat in Ward 2

Three candidates will be on the ballot for Leadwood mayor in Tuesday’s election.
Ed Austin, Dennis Parks, and registered write-in candidate Randy Howard are vying to take over for David Henry, who resigned citing health issues.
Ed Austin
Austin, 47, is married with three children, two foster children, and seven grandchildren. He works as a mechanic.
Over the past 20 years of residency in Leadwood, he has watched streets and buildings deteriorate, so he said he running for office to try to fix and clean the streets and buildings and to make the town safer and more pleasant to view, travel through and live in.
“I would like to try to help the general public get answers to any questions that they have and try to better the community,” he added.
As a long-term resident, Austin said he feels that everyone is set in their ways.
“So maybe someone new is what it takes to make a change to better the community,” he said. “I am also willing to listen to the residents of the city for their input and take it into consideration.
"I will have an open-door policy at my home for the residents of Leadwood, if anyone feels that they need to speak with me at a reasonable time in the day.”
Dennis Parks
Parks has not responded to the Daily Journal’s requests for information.
Randy Howard
Howard, 58, is retired from Local No. 1 Heat and Frost Insulators after 30 years. While his name is not on the ballot, he has registered as a write-in candidate.
He is currently on the Leadwood Board of Alderman in Ward 2.
“I’ve been involved with the city as alderman for a year now and see that someone needs to step up and work with federal and state agencies to procure more funding to help the city,” he said.
Howard said he believes this is a big year for the community.
With the water project coming up, "I don’t want someone coming in and dropping the ball,” he said.
Leadwood Board of Alderman
Two seats are up for grabs in the election. Incumbent Charles Lewis is running unopposed in Ward 1.
Cindy Davis is challenging incumbent John Vickers in Ward 2.
John Vickers
Vickers, 72, and his wife, Shirley, have been married for 53 years. They have three children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is a Vietnam War veteran and a retired businessman.
He and his wife decided to retire in Leadwood and he likes to stay active in the community.
“It’s been a good little community, a good family community,” he said.
Vickers said he’s running again so he can see the water project through to completion and help in any way. He remembers what it was like when he first started as alderman.
“We've improved quite a bit, but it's slow and steady,” he added.
Cindy Davis
Davis, 52, has lived in Leadwood for 25 years and has raised three kids in the community.
“My commitment is to serve the citizens of Leadwood and contribute to its growth and prosperity into something families would be proud to be part of,” she said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.