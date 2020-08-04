Incumbent wins race for Madison County District 1 Commissioner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison County residents had one contested local race on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

It was for the Republican Party's candidate for Madison County District 1 Commissioner. In that race, incumbent Tom Stephens won with 407 votes. Bill Rice was next with 168, and Wade Parsley received 121 votes.

No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the position. Therefore, there will be no race for the position in the Nov. 3 General Election, and Stephens will serve his third four-year term as district commissioner.

“I am grateful for the continued support going into my third term as district one commissioner,” Stephens said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside Larry (Kemp) and Jason (Green) to improve county roads and to keep Madison County a safe place through these uncertain times.”

Stephens said he is appreciative to everyone who voted for him and to those who placed signs in their yards.

“Regardless of who you voted for or who you supported I am here to represent the entire district and will do my best to listen and resolve every issue I can,” Stephens said. “The job of commissioner goes way past maintaining roads and bridges, and throughout the last eight years I have learned an invaluable amount of information. Thank you for trusting me for another four years.”

