Jones granted appeal, faces Hedgecorth in election

Voters going to the polls in Washington County this week will see two candidates for the county's office of prosecuting attorney on the general election ballot.

Incumbent Joshua E. Hedgecorth, a Democrat, will appear on Tuesday's ballot alongside Republican challenger John I. Johns IV following multiple court proceedings over the past few months.

In September, the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals reversed a Washington County circuit court judgment that had previously disqualified Jones as a candidate for election as the county's prosecutor.

The previous circuit court ruling was made in June after Hedgecorth filed a petition contesting Jones' eligibility to appear on the primary ballot. The circuit court subsequently ruled that Jones was not a bona fide resident of Washington County for at least 12 months prior to the Nov. 8 general election and, thus, not eligible for election. The initial ruling barred Jones' name from appearing on the primary election ballot; however, that judgment was amended two weeks later.

On June 23, the circuit court granted a motion made by Jones to amend the court's judgment, arguing that the matter was moot after June 7 as state statute prohibits the removal of a candidate's name from the ballot less than eight weeks before the date of the election. The court granted Jones' motion, entering an amended judgment that excluded the previous instructions for Jones' name to be removed from the primary ballot. The amended judgment held that the Republican candidate was not a county resident for at least a year before the general election date.

According to certified election results from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, Jones received 154 votes out of the 236 Republican ballots cast in the county. Hedgecorth got 48 of the 57 votes cast by Democrats.

Jones began appealing the circuit court's amended judgment in the Missouri Court of Appeals in July, asserting that the circuit court erred by failing to dismiss Hedgecorth's petition because the election contest statute's mandatory deadlines and procedures for the issuance and service of the court summons and petition were not followed, which Jones believed deprived the circuit court of jurisdiction over the case. Jones had made a similar motion during the previous circuit court proceedings but had been denied.

The appeals court judgment handed down in September noted that Hedgecorth filed his petition on April 21, and the circuit clerk's office issued a summons five days later on April 26. Jones was personally served with the petition and summons on May 5, 14 days after the petition was filed, according to court filings.

The appeal decision states in part, "...the fundamental issue before us is not whether the trial court had jurisdiction but whether the court had the authority under the applicable election contest statute to grant the relief Hedgecorth sought despite the failure to comply with the mandatory deadlines and procedures applicable to the issuance and service of the summons and petition.

"That failure is manifest because the summons was not issued on the same day as the petition was filed, and the summons and petition were not served in the time and manner required by section 115.579."

Revised Statutes of Missouri Section 115.579 states, "Immediately after a petition is filed, the clerk of the circuit court shall issue a summons upon the petition to the contestee, returnable by the day designated by the circuit court to the circuit court. The summons shall be served in any county of the state in the same manner provided for service of process in civil actions. If the contestee cannot be found within two days, the summons shall be served by leaving the summons and a copy of the petition at the residence address shown on the contestee's declaration of candidacy…"

The appeals court ultimately concluded that the failure to strictly comply with the mandatory deadlines for the issuance of the summons and its service with the petition deprived the circuit court of the authority to proceed with the case and to disqualify Jones.

The Washington County Clerk's Office said on Friday that, like any other candidate, Jones would take office in January if he secures the majority vote on Tuesday.