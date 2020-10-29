Kater challenges Mullins for SFC commission

Desloge Mayor David Kater is running as the Republican for St. Francois County Associate Commissioner District 2 challenging Democratic incumbent Patrick Mullins.
David Kater
Kater, 48, a St. Francois County native, was Desloge alderman from 2001 to 2005 before being elected mayor. He is currently the longest-serving mayor in Desloge history.
“I’ve been doing local politics since 2001,” he said. “I’ve been the mayor now for 16 years. My wife and I both talked about it and prayed about it and thought it was time to take another step and keep working with the public. With all the exciting things happening in the county, I’d like to keep things happening the way they are.
“What I would like to do and continue to do as mayor, I’m very transparent, I try to get the information to people as we get it. We’ve got some guys in some good spots. It’s not an ‘I’ thing, it’s going to be a ‘we’ thing, and I look forward to working with whomever, if elected, so we can continue to get the county to grow. We have such a great county. Being a first-class county, we have so many opportunities for people in our county, and we also have opportunities to bring business to our county. I would like to continue that.”
Kater says that as mayor he has always been available by phone when anyone wanted to contact him. He hopes to keep along the lines of what he has done for Desloge on a county-wide level.
“I know you have to pick a spot, Republican or Democrat,” he said. “I have worked well with everyone right down the middle anyway, so if people know me, they know I’m pretty open to talk with anybody and work with anybody on any side. I don’t have any axes to grind.
“My opponent has stated the commission is his full-time job. As most people that know me, I'm no stranger to working 50+ hours per week in addition to volunteering my time in the community. Serving as your District 2 Commissioner will be my full-time job. As I have said since I began this campaign my top priorities are and will continue to be funding for the jail and sheriff's department and working toward the replacement of the Berry Road Bridge and the Cedar Run Bridge.”
Between Kater and his wife Tina, they have six kids ranging in ages from 17 to 24. Two of the children are in the military, one in the Marines and one in the Army. They also have one grandchild.
Besides being mayor, Kater is in his eighth year with Union Pacific in De Soto and worked prior to that at Brockmiller Construction for 13 years. He is currently finishing up his Associate of Arts degree at Mineral Area College.
Kater serves as chairman of the Board of the St. Francois County Ambulance District and has been a member of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce for 12 years.
Support Local Journalism
Patrick Mullins
Mullins, 50, is a Desloge native and attended the North County School District until 1984 and graduated from the Central School District in 1989. He graduated from Mineral Area College with an Associates of Arts Degree in 1991 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture-Business in 1993 from Southeast Missouri State University.
“My first job was at Tractor Supply Company and I made minimum wage and was proud of that,” he said. “After working at Tractor Supply Company for almost two years, I applied for a job at the Chrysler Minivan Plant in Fenton and worked there for almost 15 years, working on the assembly line. After the plant closed in 2007, I decided to run for associate county commissioner.
“I won the election and took office on January 1, 2009 and am still currently serving as a full-time county commissioner. I believe since the taxpayers are paying my salary, the taxpayers deserve someone who does this job full time. I have no other job than being your county commissioner.”
With his position, Mullins serves on 12 boards and numerous sub-committees including chair on the Finance Committee at the East Missouri Action Agency, member of Parkland Ready Committee Board and the chair of the Youth Board at the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri located in Cape Girardeau. He is also chairman of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Committee (RPC) located in Perryville. The RPC is a consortium of counties that include Iron, Madison, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve, Perry and St. Francois County.
Married for 19 years, Mullins' wife, Nicole, teaches at Central Elementary School. They have a son, Cole and twin daughters, Alexi and Emma. He attends First Baptist Church of Desloge and is an active member and a past master of Elvins Ionic Lodge #154 of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. He is also a member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge #2583.
Since being elected, Mullins has visited municipal board meetings in all the cities throughout the years and continuously works with city administrators and mayors.
Mullins listed several of his accomplishments as commissioner.
- Applied for and received an Energize Missouri Grant that dealt with the SFC Jail. This consisted of installing energy efficient furnaces, air conditioners, insulation, lighting, and replacing the antique boiler system. The project started in 2010 and ended in 2011 with a total project amount of $271,400.
- Created the Adopt-A-County Road program. A total of 13 groups volunteer their time to pick up trash on a total of 25.5 miles of county roads. The program led to a Missouri Association of Counties Achievement Award and a National Association of Counties Award.
- Helped pass a local ordinance that showed preference to local contractors that helps local businesses and keeps tax money in St. Francois County.
- Since 2009, has been fighting to stay in attainment with the EPA and Missouri Department of Natural Resources air quality. In October of 2012, Mullins applied for a grant through the State of Missouri Breathe Easy Program. The county received $16,317.45 to install diesel oxidation catalyst units on the road and bridge dump trucks, helping with SFC attainment compliance.
- In 2013, applied for a scrap tire grant. The SFC Road and Bridge Department collected 12,296 tires that were recycled.
- Applied for a Court House Round Five grant through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county was awarded $60,340 to repair the outside stone structure of the Court House and to replace the Carthage stone steps.
- In December 2015, Mullins helped start a program to help area schools with their salt needs for parking lots that were covered with snow. Several schools utilize this by purchasing salt from the county at cost.
- Applied for and accepted a grant through the Missouri Brownfield Program to identify contamination at the old SFC Road and Bridge Department, receiving $15,365.27 in assistance.
- Worked with the local Missouri Farm Bureau members and presented to the commission on becoming an Agri-Ready County. SFC became an Agri-Ready County which encourages agriculture-education, investment in the community and the support of family farms and its values.
- In 2019, assembled and read a resolution for the Official Destination Marketing Organization for the Division of Tourism for the Fiscal Year 2020 MMG Application where St. Francois County will work with Ste. Genevieve County on bringing tourism to the area.
- Mullins represents the county commission attending meetings where he has developed many contacts in other counties, along with state and federal agencies. He led the effort to successfully clean up the Owl Creek Dam with grants totaling $703,997.12. This is leading to the creation of the first ever 37.57 acre county park with an expansion to 146 acres of family-friendly park. Another $415,000 has been added for future maintenance of the additional property and an additional $300,000 to the local Soil and Water Conservation District for the closure of prospecting bore holes that are left over from the mining days. Mullins was also able to secure funding for the removal of 22 tons of tires on the property at a cost of $6,380.66 without cost to SFC taxpayers. Mullins intends to continue working on the park and will be looking at applying for grants for improvements such as a trail along the half mile of river frontage.
In 2014, Mullins received an award from the University of Missouri Extension and was named to their Extension Leaders Honor Roll for support of Agriculture. In 2017, he received the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Special Award from the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. In 2019, he was recipient of the St. Francois County Citizen of the Year from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge #2583.
As part of Mullins' efforts, the county won back-to-back Missouri Achievement Awards for the Adopt a County Road Program and Recycling Tax Money to create a morgue, a first for St. Francois County.
“I want to continue serving as your commissioner and if I am re-elected, I promise to continue working full-time,” he said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.