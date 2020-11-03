Kater defeats Mullins in commission race; Buchheit-Courtway and Henderson elected

“Over the past several months, it has been a pleasure meeting so many people along the campaign trail. I have enjoyed the many discussions and personal stories that I will never forget.

“We have many challenges in front of us, but together we can all work together for outcomes that will make our communities better and ensure that our communities are great places to work, shop and live.

“I look forward to the honor and privilege of serving the constituents of not only the 115th legislative district, but the region and state as a whole.”

State representative terms are two years long and, because of Missouri term limits, can be consecutively repeated only three more times for a total of four, two-year terms. The office became open when Elaine Gannon termed out, but she will be moving into the 3rd District Senate seat vacated by Gary Romine last fall.

117th District

Incumbent Mike Henderson, Republican, has retained his office in Jefferson City for a third term, with 10,483 votes to Democratic challenger Tony Dorsett’s 3,817.