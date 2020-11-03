Kater defeats Mullins in commission race; Buchheit-Courtway and Henderson elected

Desloge Mayor David Kater won the St. Francois County Associate Commissioner District 2 seat Tuesday night. The Republican finished ahead of Democratic Incumbent Patrick Mullins with the final tally of 8,258 to 4,526 votes.
“I’m blessed,” he said. “All of my family and friends, everybody that helped with the campaign. It’s unbelievable. I want to thank the voters for getting out, doing their part to vote.
"The people got out and spoke, they’re ready for change. I want to be the guy that brings change for them.”
Mullins was unavailable for comment.
Kater will not be the only new face on the commission. In August, voters chose Republican Kary Buckley for District 1.
115th District
In Missouri's 115th District, Republican Cynthia Buchheit-Courtway was elected with 11,855 votes to Democratic challenger Cynthia Nugent’s 4,494.
The district covers parts of Jefferson, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.
“I want to say thank you to the voters of the 115th legislative district for giving me their vote of confidence today. I look forward to representing them and fighting for their voices to be heard,” Buchheit-Courtway said. “I want to also thank the many supporters and an incredible team that worked on this campaign.
“Over the past several months, it has been a pleasure meeting so many people along the campaign trail. I have enjoyed the many discussions and personal stories that I will never forget.
“We have many challenges in front of us, but together we can all work together for outcomes that will make our communities better and ensure that our communities are great places to work, shop and live.
“I look forward to the honor and privilege of serving the constituents of not only the 115th legislative district, but the region and state as a whole.”
State representative terms are two years long and, because of Missouri term limits, can be consecutively repeated only three more times for a total of four, two-year terms. The office became open when Elaine Gannon termed out, but she will be moving into the 3rd District Senate seat vacated by Gary Romine last fall.
117th District
Incumbent Mike Henderson, Republican, has retained his office in Jefferson City for a third term, with 10,483 votes to Democratic challenger Tony Dorsett’s 3,817.
“I’m very excited and very appreciative for another term to represent District 117 for another two years,” Henderson said. “I’ve really enjoyed working for them, and I look forward to another two years to do the best I can. I appreciate them having that kind of confidence in me, I don’t take that for granted.”
Henderson said meeting and talking with people along the campaign trail is something he also enjoys.
“You learn everything every time, something you didn’t know, problems people are facing, what they think,” he said. “That’s part of the reason I was so adamant about Amendment 3 (the redistricting amendment), it’s important to know the people in the district you represent and know what’s important to them.”
The 117th District represents a large portion of St. Francois County and includes the areas of Bonne Terre, Terre Du Lac, Frankclay, Leadwood, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington, Bismarck, Farmington, Doe Run and Iron Mountain Lake.
U.S. District 8 Representative
Republican Incumbent Jason Smith had 78 percent of the vote as of 11:30 p.m.
