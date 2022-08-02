King defeats McCarver for judge seat

Republican voters in St. Francois County who cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election selected incumbent Judge Patrick L. King as the party's candidate for Associate Circuit Judge Division 4.

In the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, King will be the only Associate Circuit Judge Division 4, candidate appearing on the ballot and so he has captured the seat, since no other candidates from other parties are seeking the office.

King secured the election with 5,229 votes (69.86%), defeating his challenger Julie McCarver, who received 2,256 votes (30.14%).

King expressed appreciation for all the voters who supported him in this election.

"I am extremely grateful to the people of St. Francois County," he said. "I told them that I had kept their faith and I'd earned their trust, and they put their faith in me for another four years. And I am extremely grateful, and I will work every day to continue to deserve their trust."

King said he could not have won the election without the efforts of the many people around him.

"So many people worked on this," he noted. "It's just been fantastic. I'm thrilled with the results, and I am proud and pleased for my team that worked so hard.

"I think about all the friends and all the folks that we met throughout this campaign and how wonderful everybody was. It was just wonderful. I'm just so grateful. I'm grateful to everyone for their vote and for their confidence."