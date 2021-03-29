Lewis challenges Forsythe for Farmington mayor

Asked why he’s running for the position of Farmington mayor, Lewis said, “The number one reason I am running for mayor of the city of Farmington is that when I went to see who was seeking election, I saw that there were none other than the incumbent candidates or persons appointed in the last few years. I thought to myself, "Why are these people running unopposed? What makes these elected positions undesirable to potential candidates? I think there are a few.

“A big reason I believe is an apathetic voter base, because municipal elections have a notoriously very low turnout at the polls. An easy solution to this issue could be to move municipal elections to the general election date where we see a much higher voter turnout and significantly more interest in candidates and issues on the ballot. The 2020 election saw voter turnout in the county nearing 70 percent, while the 2021 turnout is expected to be less than 10 percent. Just recently, the St. Francois County Clerk called that number, ‘pathetic.’