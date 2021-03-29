Lewis challenges Forsythe for Farmington mayor

The position of mayor is the only contested race in Farmington in the April 6 municipal election, with Charles Lewis facing off against incumbent Larry Forsythe who is seeking a second four-year term. Incumbent council members running in wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 are all running unopposed for either one- or two-year terms.
Forsythe and Lewis were provided an identical list of questions to answer in their own words regarding themselves and the position they seek.
Larry Forsythe
Incumbent Mayor Larry Forsythe is married to wife, Cindy, and he completed 12 years at Farmington High School. He is employed at Farmington Building Supply and is a member of Elks Lodge 1765.
Prior to becoming mayor, Forsythe previously served as a city councilman.
Asked what he feels he’s accomplished in his first term as mayor, Forsythe said, “Working with the council and the administration so closely. I’m not much on tooting my horn.”
Responding to the question of why he’s running for reelection, Forsythe said, “I enjoy the job very much. I enjoy talking with and helping the public when I can.”
Charles Lewis
A first-time candidate for political office, Charles Lewis graduated from Farmington High School in 2002 and has an Associates of Applied Science degree in computer networking. He is a self-employed independent contractor.
Asked why he’s running for the position of Farmington mayor, Lewis said, “The number one reason I am running for mayor of the city of Farmington is that when I went to see who was seeking election, I saw that there were none other than the incumbent candidates or persons appointed in the last few years. I thought to myself, "Why are these people running unopposed? What makes these elected positions undesirable to potential candidates? I think there are a few.
“A big reason I believe is an apathetic voter base, because municipal elections have a notoriously very low turnout at the polls. An easy solution to this issue could be to move municipal elections to the general election date where we see a much higher voter turnout and significantly more interest in candidates and issues on the ballot. The 2020 election saw voter turnout in the county nearing 70 percent, while the 2021 turnout is expected to be less than 10 percent. Just recently, the St. Francois County Clerk called that number, ‘pathetic.’
“Personally, I hardly ever vote for someone running for political office that is the only choice on the ballot. Remembering my own precedent, I will write-in Foghorn Leghorn. In putting my name on the ballot, giving voters another choice in this race, I hope to encourage other people to do the same. If you see an opportunity to run for an elected office and feel that you can faithfully execute the duties of that position, why not?
“I know that elections are not in the scope of the job of mayor but do understand that the main responsibilities of the mayor are to uphold and execute the laws of the state and the city, preside over meetings of the city council, protect and preserve the health and wellbeing of my fellow citizens, and to ensure that the city budgets and expends tax revenue ethically and with limited waste.
“If elected as your mayor of the city of Farmington on April 6th, I will make these responsibilities my highest priority while making my best effort to raise awareness of one of our most sacred civic duties — voting in a democratic election and encouraging people to run for public office. In addition, jobs, jobs, jobs! I would like to make the city of Farmington attractive to a variety of employers that would provide good paying jobs in the area. There are multiple ways we can do this and all the other things with your help, with your vote on April 6th.”
